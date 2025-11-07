Today's Immersive News
How to get tickets for Netflix House Dallas opening soon
Tickets are now on sale for Netflix House, an immersive venue that's a combination of Netflix merch store, film house, and restaurant-bar, opening at Galleria Dallas on December 11.
The concept allows fans to immerse themselves in their favorite shows, and presumably, spend money on merch. It will themed clothing, themed food, and interactive elements such as a Squid Game-themed obstacle course.
Dallas is one of the few cities that will host this attraction, along with Las Vegas and Philadelphia. For its locations, Netflix selected former department store locations spanning footprints of more than 100,000 square feet in shopping centers. Fans will be treated to sculptures and murals featuring characters from Netflix titles, as well as rotating installations with ticketed shows, and restaurants with themed dishes.
Ticket tiers
There are three tiers of ticket access, as follows:
- November 7: AAdvantage Mastercard credit cardholders get first crack at tickets
- November 14: Netflix House Dallas waitlist members
- November 18: Public ticket sales
Some parts of Netflix House are free. Whether entering from the Galleria Dallas parking lot or from the mall entrance, guests can step into Netflix House and explore photo opportunities and moments inspired by characters and stories like Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, Love is Blind, Wednesday, Floor is Lava, and the WWE.
Ticket offerings
Ticketed offerings take a deeper dive into the worlds of Netflix shows and movies, including experiences like:
Squid Game: Survive the Trials – It’s your turn to enter the arena. Play diabolical games, face off against the Front Man, and betray your friends for a chance to win it all. And for the first time, this experience will feature games from Season 3, the series conclusion.
Stranger Things: Escape the Dark – Journey into the ruins of Hawkins to find three missing townspeople…before the horrors lurking within find you.
Netflix RePLAY – Forget the arcade. The game room’s packed with physical challenges, immersive story rooms, and retro-style games where you can take on your friends, or play as a team. From Army of the Dead and Sakamoto Days, to KPop Demon Hunters, to Big Mouth and Physical 100 – many more fan favorites will be found here.
Ticket prices
Ticket prices will vary depending on date, time, and the activity or feature experience.
- Netflix RePLAY Game Cards starting at $10.
- Tickets for Squid Game: Survive the Trials start at $39.
- Tickets for Stranger Things: Escape the Dark start at $45.
And if you crave yet more ways to spend money, you can:
- dine at Netflix Bites, a casual, full-service restaurant with food and cocktails that play on Netflix films and series.
- play updated versions of arcade games at the RePLAY Arcade
- stop by the Netflix Shop to take home exclusive Netflix House Dallas merchandise.