Media news
Dallas radio veteran Nicole Osei joins KERA as Morning Edition host
Longtime Dallas media personality Nicole Osei is joining KERA News 90.1 as the new host of Morning Edition.
"Osei will be the voice North Texas listeners hear as they start their day, highlighting national and world news from NPR and BBC and local headlines from KERA News," the not-for-profit media organization says in a release.
Osei, a native North Texan, is a familiar voice to Dallas listeners. She got her start at CBS Radio Dallas in 2006 and has spent the last eight years as the WBAP News morning-drive anchor/reporter and host of "Impact Texas" for Cumulus Media.
"After serving North Texans as a trusted voice during their daily commutes for the past eight years, I am thrilled to join the KERA team," Osei says in the release. "I am honored to guide our listeners through the news of the morning as they begin their day."
Osei will be on weekday mornings from 5:30-10 am, beginning Tuesday, January 20. She joins a team of radio professionals that includes senior editor and morning newscaster Sam Baker; midday host and technical director Bella Syrus; All Things Considered host Justin Martin; and afternoon newscaster and editor Rebekah Morr, the release notes.
"We’re thrilled to welcome Nicole back to the radio airwaves," says Jeff Penfield, program director for KERA News. "Having a trusted North Texas voice join our morning team will provide essential service and connection for our community."
KERA is a public media organization serving North Texas through KERA TV, KERA Create, KERA World, KERA Kids 24/7, KERA 90.1, KXT 91.7, WRR 101.1 and the Denton Record-Chronicle.
To view the full KERA host schedule, visit the website.