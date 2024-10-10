Weekly Event Roundup
A list of the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
The State Fair of Texas is still going strong, with Texas-OU weekend coming up, but there are plenty of other things to do and see in and around Dallas. They include six concerts in genres across the musical spectrum, three comedians, two dance productions, and two local theater productions.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, October 10
Aida Cuevas in concert
The “Queen of Ranchera Music,” Aida Cuevas, is celebrating Mexico’s bestselling artist, Juan Gabriel, with a new album, Aida Cuevas Canta a Juan Gabriel 40 años después. Performing her legendary friend’s biggest hits, Cuevas will exhibit her vocals on songs like “Te Lo Pido Por Favor,” “Te Sigo Amando,” “La Diferencia,” among others. She'll perform at Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts in Richardson.
Improv Addison presents Carlos Mencia
Comedian Carlos Mencia began his career doing stand-up on amateur night at the world-renowned comedy club, Laugh Factory. He later showcased at The Comedy Store and became a regular, performing nightly. After he found success on the L.A comedy circuit, Mencia was named "International Comedy Grand Champion" from Buscando Estrellas (the Latino version of Star Search). This led to appearances on In Living Color, The Arsenio Hall Show, Moesha, and An Evening at the Improv. He'll perform six times through Sunday at Improv Addison.
Men At Work in concert
Colin Hay, the lead singer of the Australian group Men At Work, has made many visits to Dallas as a solo performer over the years, but this is the first time he's returned under the name of the group with which he got his start. At this concert at the Longhorn Ballroom, he will play an exclusively Men At Work set, including hits like "Down Under," "Overkill," and more.
Friday, October 11
Felipe Esparza: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly Tour
Felipe Esparaza is a comedian and actor, best known for his raw, real-life comedy, his wild hair and his often-imitated phrase, “what’s up, fool?" He comes to Dallas as part of his The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly tour, where he will be joined by fellow comedians Ralph Barbosa, Chris Estrada, Ken Flores, Frankie Quinones, and Rene Vaca, with music by Deorro. The event takes place at Majestic Theatre.
Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents DanceAfrica
Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s annual DanceAfrica festival, back for its 19th year, aims to encapsulate the powerful connection between music, dance, and community. Following a week of related activities, the main event on Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall is a multigenerational celebration that highlights African heritage and the shared foundation of rhythm and drums.
Artists Sans Frontières presents Hazards
The raw power of human resilience is on display in Hazards, a gripping and emotionally charged dance-theatre production by Artists Sans Frontières. The production unveils the harrowing journeys of refugees, asylum seekers, and individuals forcibly displaced by conflict, violence, and natural disasters. The production, part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project, will have three performances through Sunday at Wyly Theatre.
Dallas Theater Center presents Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is a laugh-out-loud, gender-bending romp, what happens when you take Bram Stoker’s legendary story and put it into a blender with Mel Brooks, Monty Python, and The 39 Steps. When her sister Mina falls ill with a mysterious disease of the blood, Lucy Westfeldt and her fiancé, Jonathan Harker, enlist the help of famed vampire hunter Doctor Jean Van Helsing. Their hunt for the elusive and seductive Count Dracula abounds with clever wordplay and quick-change antics. The production runs through November 3 at Kalita Humphreys Theater.
Pegasus Theatre presents Tales From Late Night Kroger
Tales From Late Night Kroger is based on a series of Facebook posts the late, great, Bruce R. Coleman made about his encounters with a motley bunch of characters when he would shop late at night at the Oak Lawn Kroger. The production runs through October 26 at Bath House Cultural Center.
The Avett Brothers in concert
The career of folk rock band The Avett Brothers can be broken in two halves. For their first five albums, released between 2002 and 2007, they barely made a blip on the musical radar. But then came 2009's I and Love and You, and they're suddenly near the top of the charts whenever they decide to release new music. They'll play at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie in support of their new self-titled album. They'll be joined by Jamestown Revival.
Saturday, October 12
Meghan Trainor in concert
Pop star Meghan Trainor has faced a similar road to many other singers/bands after she was shot out of a cannon following her 2014 No. 1 hit, "All About That Bass." The residual goodwill from that song led to her next few songs and her follow-up album selling well, but she hasn't reached those heights since. She'll perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving in support of her new album, Timeless, which features collaborations with everyone from T-Pain to Paris Hilton.
Sunday, October 13
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Ring Cycle: Das Rheingold"
After a preview of two sections of Wagner’s epic Der Ring des Nibelungen (the Ring cycle), The Dallas Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Fabio Luisi, will present an opera-in-concert version of all four parts, starting with Das Rheingold. The “Prologue” of Wagner’s masterpiece sets the mighty saga in motion and prepares the audience for what is to come. Taking place at Meyerson Symphony Center, it will be followed by part two, Die Walküre, on Tuesday, and the final two parts next weekend.
Jeff Arcuri: The Full Beans Fall Tour
Comedian Jeff Arcuri has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central’s Roast Battle, Laughs! on Fox, SiriusXM, and a plethora of comedy festivals around the country. Based in New York, Arcuri can be seen nightly at The Comedy Cellar. He'll perform twice at Majestic Theatre.
Boyz II Men in concert with Robin Thicke
R&B superstars Boyz II Men were one of the biggest groups of the '90s, wowing the masses with hits like "Motownphilly," "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love to You," "On Bended Knee," and "4 Seasons of Loneliness." They went on release 15 albums in their career, but none since Under the Streetlight in 2017, so expect a heavy rotation of their classic hits. They'll perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, with support from special guest Robin Thicke.