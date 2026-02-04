Going out to dinner on Valentine's Day is a tried-and-true tradition, but why deal with the masses - on a Saturday night, no less - when you can spend some quality time with your significant other at a fun event?
We've gathered together nine great Valentine's-themed events taking place on around the actual date to show your partner that you know how to think outside of the box. Click each link for ticket prices, reservations, and more information. (And by the way, if you do want to add dinner to the mix, here is a long list of restaurants doing something special for Valentine's.)
Thursday, February 12
Perot Museum of Nature and Science presents Valentine's on Tap
The Perot Museum of Nature and Science will present a vibrant, Valentine’s-themed night out as a special edition of their "Thursdays on Tap" series. Guests can spend the evening exploring the museum after hours, enjoying live music, food and drinks, sweet treats, and full access to the exhibit halls without the daytime crowds.
Friday, February 13
Tribute Masters presents Sinatra and Bublé
The concert Sinatra and Bublé will be a night of romance, nostalgia, and timeless music as the special Valentine's tribute show features the legendary sounds of Frank Sinatra and Michael Bublé as performed by Dave Halston and Michael Nugent. The show will feature Sinatra's classic hits like "Fly Me to the Moon" and "My Way" and Bublé's modern favorites like "Haven't Met You Yet" and "Everything." The concert takes place at Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson.
Saturday, February 14
Richardson Community Chorale presents Love Songs
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the men and women of the Richardson Community Chorale will celebrate romance by sharing some of their favorite songs of love. The afternoon concert will take place at First Presbyterian Church of Richardson.
Samuel Lynne Galleries presents JD Miller's Valentines Day Live Painting
Renowned Reflectionist artist JD Miller will return for the 10th Annual Valentine’s Day Live Painting Event at Samuel Lynne Galleries. Miller will create a live masterpiece beginning at 6:45 pm, reimagining a McShan Florist arrangement into a one-of-a-kind painting, capturing the essence of love through movement, texture, and light.
Grapevine Vintage Railroad presents Sweetheart Wine Train
In celebration of Valentine's Day, Grapevine Vintage Railroad will present the Sweetheart Wine Train, on which guests can celebrate with a leisurely train ride from Grapevine to Fort Worth and back. Two glasses of fine Texas wine will be served in a souvenir wine glass, along with individually portioned savory bites and dessert. All women will receive a single red rose, and additional wine will be available for purchase.
Avant Chamber Ballet presents Rhythm and Romance
Avant Chamber Ballet's Valentine's Day production will feature three inspiring ballets. Valse Fantaisie, choreographed by George Balanchine, is a ballet with a whirl of perpetual motion set to Glinka’s swooning melodies. In Paul Mejia’s hands Astor Piazzolla’s famous tangos come to life in Cafe Victoria, a cheeky, sensual story ballet set in a smokey “barre.” Katie Puder’s Sisterhood closes the evening with a celebration of the bonds of friendship beyond blood and our interwoven community featuring music composed by Dallas native Quinn Mason. There will be performances on February 14 and 15 at Moody Performance Hall.
Timeless Concerts presents Valentines Special and Fundraiser
Timeless Concerts' annual Valentines Special and Fundraiser showcases a variety of music performed by violinists LeeAnne Chenoweth and Keyreel Raskolenko, cellist Alice (Jeong-A) Lee, and pianist Heejung Kang. They will play spicy tango music of Astor Piazzolla of Argentina, plus selections of the great romantics. The hour-long concert at Holt Hickman Center will be followed by a post-concert party with pianist Erik Barnes, who will take requests. Guest can enjoy charcuterie style bites, desserts, wine, and soft drinks.
Uptown Revue presents The Hot Mess Heartbreaker Show
The Hot Mess Heartbreaker Show is a late-night, no-holds-barred popcorn-throwing comedy burlesque variety special crashing into Valentine’s Day, because romance is better after dark and a little unhinged. Guests get automatic entry into a raffle, themed food and drink specials, and popcorn projectile privileges. The performance takes place at Pocket Sandwich Theatre in Carrollton.
Sunday, February 15
Bodies Race Company presents Couple Shuffle
For those who like to work off their Valentine's Day indulgences, the annual Couple Shuffle offers races in 2-mile, 5k, and 10k distances. At the Valentine's themed race, participants will enjoy a course sprinkled with photo ops, and a finish line filled with sweet treats and high-fives. Swag includes a designer shirt & custom medal, chip-timing with live results and awards, and treats. Taking place at Audubon Park in Garland, there will also be a kid's dash, an untimed dash for children ages 10 and under. Registration includes a mini bib, youth-sized shirt, and a specifically crafted medal for kids.