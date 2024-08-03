This week's hot headlines
H-E-B contest finalists top this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.
1. 4 Dallas businesses make the cut in H-E-B supermarket competition. Texas grocery chain H-E-B is nearing the end of its search for the next crop of Texas-made products to hit the shelves, with 10 newly revealed finalists. Its Quest for Texas Best competition is now in its 11th year of engaging small businesses to find the best of their products, in return for $70,000 in cash prizes and the overall winner will be stocked in H-E-B stores.
2. Popeyes finds niche in NE Dallas with no fried chicken for new store. Fried chicken chain Popeyes has found a sweet niche in a geographical area of Dallas where there was no Popeyes before: on Northwest Highway in a little stand that has some chicken history.
3. New takeout spot brings fresh Puerto Rico cuisine to Dallas' Oak Cliff. A new takeout restaurant is bringing a taste of Puerto Rico to Dallas' Bishop Arts district: Called Insomnio, it just opened at 196 W. Davis St. in the same complex as Squeezers Juice Bar and Oak Cliff Pilates.
4. Hattie B's Hot Chicken to close location in Dallas' Deep Ellum. A Nashville hot chicken concept is executing a closure in Dallas, but don't get in a tizzy quite yet: Hattie B's Hot Chicken, a family owned-and-operated fast-casual chain, is closing its location in Deep Ellum, after a little over two years.
5. Veteran Dallas journalist Brett Shipp punches out at Spectrum News. After four years, Dallas investigative reporter Brett Shipp has left Spectrum News 1, the 24-hour news channel owned and operated by Charter Communications.