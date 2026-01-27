Concert News
R&B icons Ne-Yo and Akon join forces for 2026 tour with stop in Dallas
R&B singers Ne-Yo and Akon will team up for a co-headlining tour in 2026 called Nights Like This, which will include a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Saturday, August 8.
After a 20-city European leg to start the tour, the two singers will start their 37-city U.S./Canada leg on June 17 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
In addition to Dallas, the tour will stop in Houston suburb The Woodlands on August 9 and Austin on August 11.
Ne-Yo and Akon will share the stage at each stop, engaging in a back-and-forth set throughout the show stacked with their hits, sing-along anthems, and club classics.
Ne-Yo is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his 2006 debut album, In My Own Words, which started his career in an auspicious way, going to No. 1 on Billboard's R&B/Hip Hop chart and the overall Billboard 200.
The singer's first six albums made the top 10 on both charts thanks to hit songs like "So Sick,” “Because of You,” and “Miss Independent.” Ne-Yo's most recent release was Self-Explanatory in 2022, although he also put out a greatest hits album in 2025.
Akon's career dates back to 2004, when he released his debut album, Trouble. He reached his peak in 2006 and 2007 with his sophomore release, Konvicted, which featured the No. 1 hits "I Wanna Love You" (with Snoop Dogg) and "Don't Matter."
After releasing his third album in 2008, it would be another 11 years before Akon's fourth and fifth albums, El Negreeto and Akonda, were released in the same month in 2019. He has yet to release another album.
Tickets for all U.S. dates will be available starting with the Citi presale. The general on sale will begin on Friday, January 30 at 10 AM at LiveNation.com.
NIGHTS LIKE THIS US/CANADA 2026 TOUR DATES
- Wed Jun 17 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Fri Jun 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
- Sat Jun 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
- Mon Jun 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
- Tue Jun 23 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
- Fri Jun 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Sat Jun 27 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum
- Fri Jul 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- Sat Jul 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Sun Jul 12 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
- Tue Jul 14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Wed Jul 15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Fri Jul 17 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Sat Jul 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Sun Jul 19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Tue Jul 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Wed Jul 22 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- Fri Jul 24 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sat Jul 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Sun Jul 26 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre
- Tue Jul 28 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Wed Jul 29 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Fri Jul 31 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 01 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Sun Aug 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Tue Aug 04 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 05 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
- Fri Aug 07 – Kansas City, MO – MORTON Amphitheater
- Sat Aug 08 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sun Aug 09 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
- Tue Aug 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Fri Aug 14 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sat Aug 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Tue Aug 18 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Wed Aug 19 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 21 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome