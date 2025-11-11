The NorthPark Pole
NorthPark’s holiday season kicks off with Santa visits + charitable cheer
Dallas families looking to capture the magic of the holidays — and maybe a few photos with Santa — will find it all at NorthPark Center this season. The shopping destination’s beloved "A Season of Giving" returns with a full slate of festive events, from Santa visits to live performances and holiday breakfasts, all supporting Children’s Health.
This year marks a milestone moment for NorthPark’s annual collaboration with the Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Medical Center Dallas. The initiative has now raised more than $1.2 million for pediatric programs that improve the lives of children across North Texas.
“NorthPark is honored to celebrate this incredible milestone with Children’s Health,” says Nancy A. Nasher, owner of NorthPark Center. “Through 'A Season of Giving,' families experience the joy of the holidays while contributing to a cause that truly changes lives.”
The season officially kicks off with Movies with a Mission on Thursday, November 20, at 7:30 pm. This year’s feature is Wicked: For Good at AMC NorthPark 15, benefiting pediatric behavioral health services. Tickets are $30 and include a small popcorn and fountain drink. Sponsorship and ticket information can be found here.
The centerpiece of the celebration, Visits and Portraits with Santa, takes place November 28-December 24 on Level One in Macy’s Court. Santa will greet families Monday-Saturday from 11 am-7:30 pm, Sunday from 12-5:30 pm, and on Christmas Eve from 11 am-3 pm.
Each visit includes a one-on-one chat with Santa, a professional photo session, and a commemorative digital image, with proceeds benefiting Children’s Health. Visits begin at $30, and reservations open November 23 at noon here.
Families can also enjoy Stories and Songs with Santa from November 28-December 24 on Level One in NorthCourt. Santa steps out of his cottage each day for a lively, musical performance full of tales from the North Pole.
Performances run Monday-Saturday at 10:30 am and Sunday at 11:30 am, and are free to attend. Mrs. Claus will take the stage on December 5 and 12 while Santa visits patients at Children’s Health.
For the ultimate family celebration, don’t miss the Breakfast with Santa Spectacular on Saturday, December 7, at 9 am, taking place on Levels One and Two between Nordstrom and Macy’s. Guests will enjoy a catered breakfast, photos with Santa, performances by carolers, face painting, balloon artists, and surprise character appearances. Tickets and sponsorships are available here.
Now celebrating its 60th anniversary, NorthPark remains Dallas’ premier shopping and holiday destination. Between its mix of luxury boutiques, world-class art, and festive family events, it’s the place to meet Santa, give back, and experience the magic of the season, all under one roof.