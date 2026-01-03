This week's hot headlines
Editor's note: Our most-read stories of this first week of 2026 included news of a new Indian restaurant in downtown Dallas, an Italian eatery on the move, and a YouTube critic's assessment of local noodle shops. Here are the top five headlines of the week; if you still need weekend plans, consult our event planner.
1. Indian restaurant Gymkhana adds urban touch to downtown Dallas. A plush new Indian restaurant is now open in the heart of downtown Dallas: Called Gymkhana, it's located at 1408-1410 Main St., in the former Which Wich Sandwich/Birdguesa space, where it's serving a wide range of Indian dishes in an upscale setting.
2. Italian restaurant The Saint makes debut in Dallas Design District. A swanky restaurant is relocating from one hip Dallas neighborhood to another: The Saint, the Italian steakhouse from Hooper Hospitality Concepts which originally opened near Deep Ellum in 2023, is moving to a new address in the Dallas Design District. It'll open on Saturday, January 3.
3. YouTube critic Mike Chen ranks his favorite noodles in Dallas. YouTube food critic Mike Chen, who travels the world spotlighting mostly Asian restaurants for his Strictly Dumpling YouTube channel, recently dropped into Dallas to rank his favorite noodles in town.
4. Comedy all-stars Jack Black and Paul Rudd can't save Anaconda sequel. In Hollywood’s never-ending quest to take advantage of existing intellectual property, seemingly no older movie is off limits, even if the original was not well-regarded. That’s certainly the case with 1997’s Anaconda. Here is our critic's review.
5. Popular suburbs move into Dallas' hottest real estate headlines of 2025. As the year came to a close, we looked back at the 10 most-read real estate stories in Dallas for 2025 — including new honors for several local suburbs, market trends, and all-important Walmart news. These were the 10 hottest real estate headlines of 2025 in Dallas.