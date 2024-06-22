This week's hot headlines
Safest North Texas cities top this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.
1. 7 affordable Dallas neighbors rank among America's list of safest cities. Crime may be a concern for some Texans, but the Dallas-Fort Worth area has it pretty good: Seven cities across North Texas – McKinney, Frisco, Grand Prairie, Plano, Carrollton, Richardson, and Denton – were named the safest and most affordable cities to live in the U.S., as declared in a new report by GoBankingRates.
2. Video captures SUV mowing down 2 bicyclists near Dallas Fort Worth Airport. A horrifying encounter near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport between car and bicycle has made international news. The encounter, which took place on June 17, involved two bicyclists, who were rammed by an SUV and thrown off their bikes to the ground, before one was run over by a car — with the entire scene caught on video.
3. Dallas Tex-Mex master to open Eddie's Cocina & Cantina in El Fenix space. A much-respected Dallas Tex-Mex restaurant is expanding: Eddie’s Cocina & Cantina, the popular eatery from legendary restaurateur Eddie Cervantes, is opening at 5622 Lemmon Ave., in the Lemmonwood Shopping Center at the corner of Inwood Road.
4. 8 Dallas-based companies hailed best places to work by U.S. News. Eight Dallas-based companies are sharing the spotlight in U.S. News and World Report's collection of the "Best Companies to Work For" in 2024-2025.
5. Raising children in Dallas is surprisingly affordable, study finds.For those considering starting a family, it's important to know the financial realities of raising a child. In Dallas-Fort Worth- Arlington, the annual costs of raising just one child can add up to nearly $22,000 per year.