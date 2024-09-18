TV Reunion News
Stars of Dallas TV show return to Southfork Ranch for grand reunion
Fans of the iconic TV soap opera Dallas will get a chance to be up-close-and-personal with some of the show's stars during the Southfork Experience, a three-day event to be held at the iconic Southfork Ranch in Parker.
Taking place October 25-27, it will consist of a variety of events, including a VIP Cocktail Reception at Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel, a meet-and-greet at Southfork Ranch, a chance to break bread with the actors, and more.
Led by actress Sheree J. Wilson, who played April Stevens on the original run of the show (which ran from 1978-1991), the event is scheduled to include appearances by stars like Linda Gray, Steve Kanaly, Patrick Duffy, Charlene Tilton, Audrey Landers, Jack Scalia, Jenilee Harrison, Joan Van Ark, Cathy Podewell, and Christopher Atkins.
While some of the cast members have returned to Dallas over the years, it's rare to see a gathering of this size or scope.
In addition to the meet-and-greet, guests can purchase an additional ticket to join the celebrities for a full-blown Ewing BBQ on October 26, which will include a concert by Josh Henderson (who played J.R. Ewing’s son in the Dallas reboot series from 2012-2014) and a live auction, with proceeds benefiting Yellow Rose Gala Foundation for Progressive Multiple Sclerosis research.
There will also be a brunch with cast members on October 27, as well as tours of the property.
This represents the first big event involving the Dallas stars since a 40th anniversary reunion in 2018 — one that earned national attention, so don't go thinking this is not a big deal.
Tickets for the event are now on sale, starting at $65 for daily passes on October 26 and 27. Other events, as well as autograph sessions and photo ops, cost extra.