Concert News
Sports Illustrated brings concert series to Dallas during FIFA World Cup
Sports Illustrated will capitalize on the excitement surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup with SI Beyond the Pitch, a multi-city event series staged across four host cities, including Dallas.
The premium, ticketed experiences are open to the public, bringing together world-class performers and globally recognized brand partners.
According to a release, the Dallas event, taking place at SILO on June 20, will feature a headline performance by Gordo, the DJ formerly known as Carnage, who has worked with multiple big name artists, most notably Drake.
Gordo produced multiple songs for two of Drake's No. 1 albums, Honestly, Nevermind in 2022 and For All the Dogs in 2023.
The Dallas concert will feature additional talent to be announced at a later date, organizers say. Attendees will also be able to enjoy experiences from event partners like Verizon, they say.
SI Beyond the Pitch will take place two days before Argentina plays Austria at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (June 22) in the group stage of the monthlong tournament.
Other SI Beyond the Pitch concerts will take place on June 12 in Los Angeles, headlined by Nelly; June 26 in Miami, headlined by The Chainsmokers; and July 18 in New York City, headlined by 50 Cent and Diplo.
Tickets and VIP Tables for all four concerts will go on sale on Friday, May 15 at 9 am. Fans can preregister for tickets at SIBeyondThePitch.com.
Nine matches will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including a semifinal.
Dallas will also host the official FIFA Fan Festival Dallas at Fair Park and serve as the central hub for tournament coordination with the International Broadcast Center at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.