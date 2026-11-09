Concert News
K-pop sensation Stray Kids find their way to Arlington on 'Run It' tour
The K-pop group Stray Kids will travel around the world in 2027 with their Run It tour, which will include a stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Thursday, June 3.
The 25-city, seven-month tour will feature legs in Asia, the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and will kick off in Bangkok, Thailand on January 16.
The U.S. and Canada legs will make up the bulk of the tour, including 14 cities over the course of 90 days. In addition to Arlington, the group will perform in Houston on June 5.
The tour is in support of Stray Kids' new album, This & That, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 when it came out in August 2026. Stray Kids became the first act in history to debut their first nine charting albums at No. 1.
That achievement further extended their record as the K-pop act with the most No. 1 albums in Billboard 200 history, as well as the group with the most Billboard 200 No.1 albums of the 21st century.
The eight-member group will be without Lee Know on the North American and European legs of the tour, as he is scheduled to begin his mandatory military service after the initial Asian leg.
Tickets for the tour will first be available through the STAY Membership Presale beginning on Wednesday, November 18 at 11 am.
To participate in the Stray Kids Artist Presale on Wednesday, November 18 at 3 pm, fans must sign up by Sunday, November 15 at noon Pacific Time or 2 pm Dallas time.
General ticket sales for all dates begin Thursday, November 19 at 3 pm at livenation.com.
STRAY KIDS WORLD TOUR ‘RUN IT’ 2027 DATES
- Sat, Jan 16 — Bangkok, TH — Impact Arena
- Sun, Jan 17 — Bangkok, TH — Impact Arena
- Sat, Mar 6 — Singapore, SG — Singapore Indoor Stadium
- Sun, Mar 7 — Singapore, SG — Singapore Indoor Stadium
- Sat, Apr 24 — Yokohama, JP — Nissan Stadium
- Sun, Apr 25 — Yokohama, JP — Nissan Stadium
- Tue, May 4 — Osaka, JP — Yanmar Stadium Nagai
- Wed, May 5 — Osaka, JP — Yanmar Stadium Nagai
- Sun, May 16 — Seattle, WA — Lumen Field
- Wed, May 19 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place
- Sat, May 22 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi's Stadium
- Tue, May 25 — San Diego, CA — PETCO Park
- Sat, May 29 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium
- Thu, Jun 3 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium
- Sat, Jun 5 — Houston, TX — Reliant Stadium
- Tue, Jun 8 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Fri, Jun 11 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium
- Mon, Jun 14 — Orlando, FL — Camping World Stadium
- Fri, Jun 18 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field
- Tue, Jun 22 — Baltimore, MD — M&T Bank Stadium
- Fri, Jun 25 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium
- Tue, Jun 29 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
- Fri, Jul 9 — Paris, FR — Plenitude Arena
- Tue, Jul 13 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Sat, Jul 17 — Munich, DE — Allianz Arena
- Wed, Jul 21 — Vienna, AT — Ernst-Happel-Stadion
- Sat, Jul 24 — Barcelona, ES — Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
- Tue, Jul 27 — Arnhem, NL — GelreDome
- Sat, Jul 31 — Milan, IT — San Siro Stadium