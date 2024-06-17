Dino-mite
Summer adventures await for both kids and adults at the Perot Museum
The best place to be in Dallas on a hot summer night is inside an air-conditioned building — bonus points when that building is full of dinosaur fossils.
Thursdays on Tap, Dallas’ favorite Thursday night hangout, is back in full swing at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science now through October 26.
Whether you’re looking for a fun date night or a unique place to meet up with friends or coworkers, Thursdays on Tap is the place to be for the 21-and-up crowd each Thursday from 6-10 pm.
It gives you the unique opportunity to explore the Perot Museum’s premier exhibit halls without the daytime crowds or kids — and with a drink in hand. In addition to full museum access, guests can also enjoy:
- Live music from local artists
- Delicious snacks and meals from food trucks parked outside
- Craft beers, courtesy of Community Beer Co.
- Cocktail and wine options, which now include Sonoma Time Frosé
If you do want to bring the kids to explore the Perot Museum's five levels of discovery and adventure, there’s no shortage of fun to be found during the day.
Marvel at everything from towering dinosaurs to space exploration to diamonds. Take part in hands-on STEM activities, race a T. rex, catch a 3-D film, and so much more.
This summer is also the last chance to explore the museum’s traveling exhibitions T. rex: The Ultimate Predator and Mission Mars: Perseverance Rover before they close in September.
Regular Perot Museum hours are Sunday 11 am-5 pm and Monday-Saturday 10 am-5 pm. Visit perotmuseum.org to learn more.