Plano-based Cinemark to host Taylor Swift album-release movie weekend
Global pop superstar Taylor Swift returns to the big screen in October with a movie weekend coinciding with the release of her new album.
According to a release, an event called “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” will take place October 3-5 at AMC Theaters, Cinemark, and Regal theaters, as well as Violet Crown.
The movie weekend begins the same day her new album The Life of a Showgirl is released.
It'll consist of a 90-minute screening, which will include
- the world premiere of the music video for the first single, “The Fate of Ophelia”
- footage from the “Ophelia” music video shoot
- lyric videos for other songs on Showgirl
- Swift’s personal reflections.
Screenings will begin on Friday, October 3 and run through Sunday, October 5.
A Cinemark spokesperson says the event is similar to listening parties Swift used to host.
"Visual albums are a newer concept. The audio in the auditorium will be her new album and she's curated 'visuals' for each song," the spokesperson says. "So it will basically be a group listening party with a mix of photos and video to go with each song."
There will also be the world premiere of her first music video from this album as well as a special intro video message from Swift, and some notes throughout about her writing process.
“We’re honored to bring Taylor Swift, one of the most iconic and influential entertainers of our time, back to the big screen at Cinemark with Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,” says Cinemark president and CEO Sean Gamble. “We saw her world-class ability to entertain and captivate audiences as fans sang and danced in our auditoriums for the theatrical release of her Eras Tour concert film in 2023. We are thrilled to invite Swifties to celebrate TS12 together in a vibrant, communal setting where the magic of our auditoriums wraps you in the moment with larger-than-life visuals and enveloping surround sound, creating an experience that simply can’t be matched. Congratulations to Taylor Swift and her entire team for what we know will be a visual and auditory masterpiece.”
Tickets are on sale (and are selling fast) via Fandango as well as at Cinemark.com, on the Cinemark app and at Cinemark theater box offices for $12, plus taxes and fees. Fans will have the option to take upgrade to Cinemark XD, which features each theater’s biggest screens and most immersive surround sound.