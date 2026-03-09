Concert News
Thomas Rhett writes Dallas into his 2026 Soundtrack to Life Tour
Country singer Thomas Rhett will hit the road for the first time in three years on his The Soundtrack to Life Tour, which will stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday, September 18.
The 23-city tour will start in Nashville, Tennessee on July 9, taking place over the course of four months. In addition to Dallas, Rhett will play in Austin on September 17.
He will be joined by rising stars Zach John King and Emily Ann Roberts at both Texas shows.
Prior to starting his own tour, Rhett will join Morgan Wallen for four dates on the Still The Problem Tour
Rhett is now 13 years into a recording career that has included seven albums, most recently About a Woman in 2024.
Two of those albums - Life Changes in 2017 and Center Point Road in 2019 - went to No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Album chart and the overall Billboard 200.
Rhett had a string of top 10 hits in the 2010s, most notably No. 1 songs like "Die a Happy Man" and "What's Your Country Song."
He's won a number of awards over the years, including ACM Awards for Male Vocalist of the Year in 2017, Male Artist of the Year in 2019 and 2021, and Entertainer of the Year in 2020.
Presales for the tour begin on Wednesday, March 11 at 10 am, with the general on-sale beginning on Friday, March 13 at 10 am. All ticket information is available at ThomasRhett.com.
“I’ve always believed a great song can take you right back to a moment—your first love, the last day of school, that summer you never wanted to end—and that’s what I hope the fans take away from our shows this summer,” Thomas Rhett shares. “And for me, there couldn’t be a better way to kick off tour than at home in Nashville. I can’t wait to hit the road with this crew of insanely talented artists and make some memories.”
THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR Dates
- 7/9 - Nashville, TN - TBA
- 7/11 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- 7/16 - Hartford, CT - The Meadows Music Theatre
- 7/17 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
- 7/18 - Hershey, PA - TBA
- 8/13 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
- 8/14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- 8/20 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
- 8/22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater
- 9/10 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
- 9/11 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
- 9/12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
- 9/17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
- 9/18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- 9/19 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
- 10/1 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
- 10/2 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
- 10/3 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- 10/9 - Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
- 10/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- 10/22 - Des Moines, IA - Casey's Center
- 10/23 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater10/24 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. This summer, he will make his highly-anticipated return to the U.K., appearing with Luke Combs for a three-night run at Wembley Stadium. For more information about new music and upcoming tour dates, visit ThomasRhett.com.