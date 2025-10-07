Holiday News
Revered Dallas holiday tradition Trains at NorthPark seeks volunteers
One of the traditions of the holiday season in Dallas is seeking volunteers: The Ronald McDonald House of Dallas is seeking volunteers for The Trains at NorthPark, the beloved holiday exhibition featuring an array of model trains rolling across 1,600 feet on a miniature cross-country journey.
Now in its 38th year, this fundraising tradition will return to NorthPark Center on Saturday, November 15, 2025, and run through Sunday, January 4, 2026.
RMHD is currently recruiting volunteers to support the eight-week exhibit. Volunteers are most needed during the week, and will assist with greeting guests, monitoring the exhibit, selling tickets and merchandise, and helping families create holiday memories.
Presented by Bank of Texas for the 17th consecutive year, The Trains at NorthPark helps support RMHD’s mission of providing a home-away-from-home for families with children receiving critical medical treatment at Dallas-area hospitals.
“Volunteers are the heart of this event,” says Ronald McDonald House of Dallas CEO Jill Cumnock in a release. "Their time and energy help support our mission of keeping families close to the care their children need."
Volunteering for the event is open to individuals, school groups, corporate teams, and families looking for a way to give back during the holiday season. Volunteers must be 15 years or older and can sign up for shifts online through the Trans at NorthPark website.
“Whether you volunteer one shift or come back every week, your presence makes a difference,” said Jane Finan, volunteer services manager at RMHD. “We simply couldn’t make this event happen without our dedicated volunteers who generously give their time to support our families and spread holiday cheer.”
In addition to volunteer opportunities, The Trains at NorthPark will feature several new attractions this year, including the Art on the Rails auction and Choo-Choo Tales live story-time performances, as well as Sensory Hours made possible by Children’s Health. The exhibit will be located on Level One in NorthPark Center.