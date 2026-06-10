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How to sneak-peek the new Universal Kids Resort before it opens in Frisco
Dallas-Fort Worth's littlest adventure seekers won't have to wait until July 1 to check out the highly anticipated Universal Kids Resort in Frisco: The new kid-focused theme park is opening for six days of previews that will let guests sneak peek all the fun before its official grand opening.
According to a release, Universal Kids Resort will sell a limited number of one-day preview tickets for visits from June 24-29, which will allow access to rides, themed lands, entertainment, food, and merchandise ahead of its public debut on July 1. (Note, again, the word "limited.")
You'll have to act fast. Preview tickets go on sale June 10 and are available online only through Universal Kids Resort's website, while supplies last. According to the website, a one-day preview ticket starts at $49.99. (The company notes that some experiences may vary as final preparations continue for opening day.)
The Frisco attraction is the first-of-its-kind theme park from Universal Destinations & Experiences designed specifically for younger children. Announced in 2023, the park sits on 32 acres in Frisco and features seven themed lands inspired by popular franchises from DreamWorks, Nickelodeon, Illumination, and Universal.
Among the highlights:
- Jurassic World Adventure Camp, featuring the family-friendly Cretaceous Coaster, Pteranodrop, and other dinosaur-themed attractions.
- Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom, with rides such as Jellyfish Fields Jamboree, Barnacle Bus, and Mrs. Puff's Boating School.
- DreamWorks' Shrek's Swamp, including a Shrek-and-Fiona dark ride, interactive play areas, and splash attractions.
- Illumination's Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club, a water-play zone with splash features and family activities.
- DreamWorks' TrollsFest, featuring rides, play areas, a dance party, and character encounters with Poppy and Branch.
- DreamWorks' Puss in Boots Del Mar, with family rides and interactive entertainment.
- Isle of Curiosity, the park's central hub, which includes a dance party with Gabby from Gabby's Dollhouse and serves as the gateway to the other lands.
Each area will have its own themed dining and shopping options, including SpongeBob-inspired treats, Trolls-themed ice cream, and Jurassic World merchandise.
The resort also includes a 300-room Universal Kids Resort Hotel with bunk-bed-equipped guest rooms, a resort-style pool, game room, quick-service restaurant, and other kid-friendly amenities.
"Universal Kids Resort will inspire the unbridled creativity of kids through imagination, discovery and most importantly – play," said Universal Creative president Molly Murphy when the park was announced. "We're designing the resort so kids and families can feel the thrill of being physically immersed in their most beloved stories and characters."
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Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.