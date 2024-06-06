Weekend Event Planner
These are the 15 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
This weekend in and around Dallas will be a strong one, both in terms of the number of events and big names coming through town. They include the final bow for a classic music duo, five theater events (including one in a unique venue), a music festival, a fan event with multiple movie and TV stars, concerts featuring local and national bands, two well-known comedians, a dance production, and another way to celebrate Pride month.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, June 6
The Righteous Brothers in concert
Bill Medley has been keeping the music of The Righteous Brothers alive since the death of original duo partner Bobby Hatfield in 2003, but the 83-year-old has finally decided to hang it up for good. With the help of singer Bucky Heard, Medley will entertain fans with The Righteous Brothers' hits like "You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’," "Soul & Inspiration," "Unchained Melody," "Rock and Roll Heaven," Medley’s Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme "The Time of My Life," and more. They'll perform at Arlington Music Hall.
Kitchen Dog Theater presents Love & Vinyl
Love & Vinyl is a new play about browsing for records and romance in the digital age. Best friends Bogie and Zane visit their local record store and leave with so much more than a stack of vinyl in this salty/sweet, smart romcom. This production continues Kitchen Dog Theater's season of putting on productions in atypical spaces, as it will take place in an actual record store. The production runs through June 23 at Good Records in Dallas.
Official Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals Watch Party
The Dallas Mavericks are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since they won the championship in 2011, and to keep fans excited, the team will host official watch parties at American Airlines Center for all away games against the Boston Celtics, starting with Game 1 on Thursday and Game 2 on Sunday. If you prefer to watch with smaller crowds, there are a number of restaurants and bars hosting watch parties as well. All ticket proceeds from the official watch parties benefit the Mavs Foundation.
Friday, June 7
KHYI 95.3 The Range Radio presents Texas Music Revolution
The 28th annual Texas Music Revolution is a two-day event that will feature over 75 bands on 15 stages throughout downtown McKinney. Friday performers include Lukas Nelson, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Angel White, Prophets & Outlaws, Katrina Cane, Ryder Grimes, and more. Saturday performers include Lyle Lovett, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Gabe Lee, Jamie Richards, Two Tons of Steel, and more.
Fan Expo Dallas
Fan Expo Dallas is the largest sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in Texas, featuring family-friendly attractions, events, and celebrities. The star-heavy celebrity guest list will include William Shatner, Danny Elfman, David Tennant, Marisa Tomei, Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, Sam Raimi, Gaten Matarazzo, Jodie Whittaker, Helen Hunt, Adam Savage, Temuera Morrison, Alan Tudyk, Jonathan Frakes, Ming-Na Wen, Hayden Panatierre, Giancarlo Esposito, McKenna Grace, Rose McGowan, Shannen Doherty, Richard Dreyfuss, Jason Priestley, and more. The event takes place at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center through Sunday.
Klyde Warren Park presents Emerald City Band 40th Anniversary Concert
Emerald City Band is a 13-piece, three-horn section supergroup that plays a combination of high-energy dance songs from the past and hits of the present. They have been a presence all around the Dallas-Fort Worth area, showing up at a variety of high-profile events to entertain the masses. They will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a special concert at Klyde Warren Park.
Vampire Weekend in concert
Vampire Weekend has been playing their brand of pop/rock music for almost 20 years, forming in 2006. Their self-titled debut album was a minor success, but it led to three straight No. 1 albums, culminating with Father of the Bride in 2019. After a bit of a break from making new music, they're back with their first new album in five years, Only God Was Above Us. They'll play at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory in Irving.
Theatre Arlington presents Chicken & Biscuits
Can rivaling sisters Baneatta and Beverly bury their father without killing each other? When a shocking family secret reveals itself at the altar, the two sisters are faced with a truth that could either heal or break them. The production runs through June 23 at Theatre Arlington.
Pegasus Theatre presents Big Mouth Thunder Thighs: A Solo Vaudeville
Big Mouth Thunder Thighs by Bess Welden is a solo vaudeville about body and food that intertwines memoir storytelling with a highly theatrical, unpredictable, and outrageously entertaining variety show featuring a trash-talking puppet, stand-up comedy, singing, dancing, spoken word poetry, plus five "Death-Defying Acts." It's an endearingly funny one-woman extravaganza about how we deal with our inner critics and what it takes for us to accept ourselves. The production runs through June 22 at Bath House Cultural Center.
Hyena's presents Punkie Johnson
Punkie Johnson is a comedian and writer who has been a cast member on Saturday Night Live since 2020. She also appeared on season 2 of Max’s series, Love Life, as well as Space Force on Netflix, A Black Lady Sketch Show on HBO, and Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers on Comedy Central. She has served as a writer/consultant on Peacock’s upcoming series reboot Queer as Folkand recently appeared in the film Bottoms. She'll perform four times through Saturday at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub.
Theatre Coppell presents Big Fish
Big Fish centers on Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest … and then some. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him – most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. The musical plays through June 23 at Coppell Arts Center.
Bruce Wood Dance presents Radiance
Bruce Wood Dance will present Radiance to close out their 2023–2024 season. The production will include an encore performance of Nine Sinatra Songs by Twyla Tharp, a world premiere by Joy Bollinger, and Bruce Wood’s smoldering audience favorite, Boléro. There will be three performances through Sunday at Moody Performance Hall.
Saturday, June 8
Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Pride in Bloom
The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will highlight LGBTQ+ Pride Month with the return of the third annual Pride in Bloom celebration. The event will highlight local LGBTQ+ artisans, entertainers, chefs, and small businesses. Visitors can shop items at the curated vendor market, featuring pastries and desserts, food and drinks, jewelry, handcrafted home décor and apparel, and art. The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday.
Kitchen Dog Theater presents PUP Fest
PUP Fest is a collaborative program with Junior Players, Kitchen Dog Theater, and Dallas ISD - Playwriting Arts Collective for high school playwrights, where they will bring six scripts written by teens to life. The one-day event takes place at Dallas College Richland Campus.
Nate Jackson: Super Funny World Tour
A familiar face on the Hollywood Club circuit, Nate Jackson has appeared on HBO's All Def Comedy, Kevin Hart’s Comedy Central Hart of the City, Bounce TV's Off The Chain, BET's Comic View, and Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks on TruTV. A writer and producer, Jackson is also a former MTV Wild'N Out cast member. He'll perform for a large crowd at Majestic Theatre on Saturday, but if you prefer a more intimate environment, he'll also perform at Hyena's on Sunday.