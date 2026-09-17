Into the Wild
Dallas indie bookstore opens new chapter with Bishop Arts expansion
Dallas' Wild Detectives is the kind of independent bookstore driving a revival of its industry. It’s a space where customers can gather, work, sip, snack, meet authors, and, of course, buy books. The venue has become so popular that it has debuted a sister location at 321 N. Zang Blvd. The new store opened softly earlier in September and has a grand opening slated for early October.
The second Wild Detectives, dedicated to nonfiction books, is located just a few hundred feet from the Eighth Street original, which debuted in 2014 and has built a loyal community in the heart of Bishop Arts.
The new location has taken over the former home to Sketches of Spain restaurant, which Wild Detectives owner Javier García del Moral also owned and operated. He opened the pincho (Spanish small bites) eatery in 2019 and closed it in July to make way for the bookstore expansion, but the new concept carries over a food and beverage program fit for book lovers.
“The original bookstore was at capacity, and we felt it was time to expand and do more with books and programming in a bigger space that fits a larger selection and offers more event opportunities,” García del Moral says. “The restaurant was a great experience, but it was time to try something new.”
With the new location, García del Moral created a clear split between fiction and nonfiction, linking the two shops in what he describes as a “community with two spaces, not two different locations.”
The original store, now named The Wild Detectives Stories, carries fiction exclusively — including poetry, narrative prose, Spanish-language literature, and children’s books — on a larger scale than before. And the new shop, The Wild Detectives Ideas, offers an expanded selection of nonfiction spanning politics, history, music, cinema, mental health, and philosophy.
“With all the current social issues and conversations happening, we noticed people turning to a variety of topics to understand and navigate different situations,” García del Moral says. "This new space allows us to feature a broader range of subjects.”
The new venue maintains the welcoming vibe of the original. It features a central dividing wall surrounded by bookshelves. On one side is the bar and seating area; on the other is an additional space that accommodates up to 50 people for readings and discussion events. An outdoor patio provides additional seating.
Because both Wild Detectives stores have a bar and kitchen, former Sketches of Spain chef Iñaki Betrán remains on staff to lead the food program. The menu is designed to complement the reading experience rather than operate as a full-service restaurant. Think sandwiches, toasts, salads, pastries, and quiches served during the day; snacks in the evening; and a full coffee bar, cocktails, wine, and beer, similar to the original.
A grand opening for The Wild Detectives Ideas, set for October 2, will feature "welcome" cocktails and an announcement of fall programming. That includes a partnership with Princeton University Press and its Ancient Wisdom for Modern Readers series, which presents practical ideas from classical thinkers in modern, accessible formats. Additional events will focus on music, cinema, and other featured topics designed to spark openminded dialogue.
“With both concepts, we aim to provide spaces where people can express themselves. Digital communication is fantastic, but it’s not enough,” García del Moral says. “We find that people — especially younger generations — are seeking spaces for in-person dialogue, and we hope to fill that gap.”
The Wild Detectives Ideas is located at 321 N. Zang Blvd, and The Wild Detectives Stories is at 314 W. Eighth St. Hours for the new shop are 9 am-midnight, seven days a week. Hours at The Wild Detectives Stories remain 10 am-midnight Tuesdays-Sundays and 2 pm-midnight on Mondays.