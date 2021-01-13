Dallas-based beauty app delivers at-home manis & pedis to new city

Dallas-based mobile app Cherry is expanding its reach in North Texas, taking on-demand nail services to Fort Worth beginning January 15.

It's the third big expansion for the company, which also operates in Austin and Houston.

Founded in 2018 by Amber Venz Box (who also founded rewardStyle and the LIKEtoKNOW.it shopping app), Cherry allows women and men to book private manicures and pedicures in their own homes with as little as two hours' notice. Customers just download the app, select the services they would like, enter their service location and payment details, and Cherry nail techs meet them there. Everything, including payment, is done in-app.

"As a working mom, I don’t have time after work or on the weekends to break away from my family to get my nails done," Venz Box says. "With Cherry, I get manicures and pedicures at home, during conference calls, and I’m thrilled for women in Fort Worth to have access to the convenience that has so helped me to have a career, a family and a manicure.”

Cherry provides classic, gel, and dip manicure and pedicure services that range in price from $35 for a classic manicure to $105 for a dip manicure-gel polish pedicure combo. "Mini" manis and pedis for children under age 12 are $15. (More menu and pricing information is here.) All services are waterless, using instead "vitamin enriched lotion-filled gloves and socks to moisten and prepare the nail for service," according to the website.

Considered a social impact company, Cherry provides independent nail techs with the ability to work on their own terms and counts the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas as an investor and impact advisor, a release notes. It is unrelated to Cherry Blow Dry Bar, which has a new-ish location in Arlington.

Safety and cleanliness were top priorities when Cherry was being developed. While working on the concept, a then-pregnant Venz Box passed out at a nail salon from fumes, she says, leaving her more determined than ever to make her vision of anywhere, anytime nails a reality. All technicians, called Cherry Pros, must pass a customer service and skill assessment in addition to a background check.

Health and safety standards have been further enhanced amid the coronavirus pandemic. All clients are asked to adhere to CDC and Texas state guidelines, which include: wearing masks; avoid getting up and/or using mobile phones, in order to limit unnecessary contact; and no bookings within 14 days of feeling ill. At this time, they are not serving hospitals or assisted living facilities, and those booking services for someone over age 70 should contact the service team in advance.

Group services for wedding, birthday parties, and events are available but should be arranged by emailing support@downloadcherry.com.

Cherry is currently available for download in the iTunes store. For more information, visit downloadcherry.com.