Where to shop in Dallas right now: 7 must-hit stores for January

Well, well, well. Despite the devil trying to bring us down, we have all officially made it to 2021. Our hopes are high, and perhaps our wallets are even full after Christmas presents left us with gift cards from Mom and Dad and a nice, crisp hundred dollar bill or two from Grandma. Whether you are shopping to stack your closet or to nourish your soul, here's where to go this month. (Remember to inquire about curbside pickup if you don't feel safe going inside stores. Most places are happy to help.)

Christian Louboutin

A new, refreshed boutique calls for a new shoe. Head to the Highland Park Village location to shop the Talon Pic, which offers the illusion of a women standing on her tiptoes. This is the perfect shoe for those looking to highlight the ankles and arches of the foot and is a beautiful example of artistry within the fashion industry. This particular heel is available to shop in store during the month of January.

Haven Well Within

Support local while also supporting your own wellness journey. The Artistry of Essential Oils, a woman- and minority-owned, North Texas-based clean skincare and lifestyle company, has partnered with Talbots’ new lifestyle brand to offer products on their website. Think oil rollerball blends, muscle relief oil, and hand sanitizer. Keep on the lookout for additional diffuser blends and facials oils to be added later in the year.

La Ligne

Located between Market and Christian Louboutin in Highland Park Village, this boutique that celebrates all things stripe is now open to shop everyday essentials and statement pieces. This location is just the second brick-and-mortar store for the brand that is based in New York City.

Miron Crosby

Did everyone get a gift card to pick out an amazing pair of these Dallas-based boots or was that just us? The brand recently collaborated with Garden & Gun to release a special edition "Dolly Boot," named for the beloved singer. Shop these while supplies last or design a pair of your own.

SkinSpirit

Plano has a little added glow this month as they welcome SkinSpirit, a West Coast medspa making its DFW debut. Founded by a Stanford-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Dean Vistnes, SkinSpirit offers cutting-edge technology in a luxurious spa-like setting. Some of the most popular treatments include botox, filler, micro needling, ultherapy skin tightening, and laser hair removal. Customers can also purchase a wide variety of products including Revision, Nutrafol, and Alastin. Read more about it in this story.

The Bar by Flea Style

As if this super hip store couldn't be any cuter, it has now launched The Bar, which invites shoppers inside to customize hats and more. Think accents like vintage feathers, beads, and pins. Who needs Kemo Sabe in Aspen this winter when you can have a Flea Style original with vintage accents? Just sayin'.

Tory Burch

The iconic brand is launching a capsule collection that mixes Tory Burch and Tory Sport in a very modern way. Think the ease of a tracksuit paired with a soft Fair Isle sweater, or perhaps a fabulous fleece worn over a chic caftan. These luxurious layers can be mixed and mingled to reveal endless combinations to satisfy any style situation. The focus is on comfort with a '70s-inspired color palette. Select Tory Sport pieces are available to shop in-person for the first time, starting this month, at both the NorthPark Center and Highland Park Village locations, while supplies last.