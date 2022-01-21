Dallas' ritziest hotel spa unveils multimillion-dollar renovation and opulent diamond facial

While the rest of us were at home painting our own nails during the pandemic, Dallas' Ritz-Carlton hotel was quietly executing a multimillion-dollar renovation to its spa. The overhaul is now complete, and the new-and-refreshed 12,000-square-foot luxury spa has reopened as a garden-inspired oasis.

According to a release, the ornate new design, the work of Dallas design firm ForrestPerkins, pulls inspiration from the parks and gardens around Dallas. Features include:

Spa doors that feature weathered bronze handles resembling natural tree branches.

A full-scale, hand-forged metal trellis sculpted by local artist Larry Whiteley, known for his artistic pieces inspired by nature. "As guests pass underneath the sculpture upon entering the spa, they can take in the intricate, yet delicate detailing, including the meticulously formed vines, leaves, flowers and blooms," they say.

A color palette of crisp whites and bronze metals with lilac, lavender, and blue accents, "paying homage to the elegant orchid blooms nearby."

Soaring ceilings with domed lighting effect and light fixtures comprised of branches and crystals in each corridor.

Watery abstract pieces of art that hang in each room.

The renovation also includes reimagining the entrance, reception, and retail areas; chic upgrades to the nail spa and hair salon; enhancing the men’s and women’s relaxation lounges; a new spa dining lounge; reconfiguring existing treatment rooms; and adding two new rooms.

“Our vision was to transform the spa, choreographing an exquisite guest experience with a sense of place and individuality through attention to design, detail, and service,” says spa director Scott Studstill in the release. “The spa redesign does exactly that, offering a daily dose of nature in a luxurious and soothing setting."

To coincide with the ritzy new renovations, the spa introduced a sparkling new treatment using the ultimate luxury ingredient: diamonds. A new Diamond Facial (using Natura Bisse products) is designed to improve elasticity and luminosity of the skin, as diamonds reinforce the skin’s natural defense system, says the spa menu. It's 80 minutes and $350.

Another new treatment uses trendy CBD-infused products. Called the “Calm, Balance, and Delight” treatment, it's a 120-minute experience that includes a hemp-derived edible, soothing Craniosacral techniques, full-body massage, and foot treatment using CBD-rich emollient; $415.

The spa has kept favorite treatments like the Hydrafacial MD, Texas Eight-Hand Massage, and Dean's Margarita Salt Glow. Couple's and men's treatments are available, too. Services start at $180.

"We look forward to welcoming spa-goers to experience our elegant new look along with brand-new treatment options for a fresh, luxury spa experience,” Studstill says.

The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas is now open and accepting reservations online and by calling 214-922-4820. Hours of operation are 9 am-6 pm Monday to Sunday. Buyouts are available but subject to availability.