Dollar General to debut a fancier sibling in former Pier 1 in McKinney

The Dollar General chain is debuting a fancy new shopping spinoff in Texas: Called Popshelf, it's a slightly more expensive concept with items priced up to $5, and is opening its first Texas location in McKinney, in a former Pier One store at 2821 Craig Dr. #100 (which closed in 2020 and is now an online store), in the same shopping center as Trader Joe's.

According to a Dollar General representative, the store will open in early spring, hopefully by the beginning of April.

Dollar General opened the first Popshelf near Nashville in October 2020; the company is headquartered in Goodlettsville, a Nashville suburb. There are now 50-plus stores in six states, plus "store-within-a-store" locations inside Dollar General stores.

Popshelf stores are approximately 9,000 square feet — larger than the typical Dollar General store — and feature home goods, holiday decor, organizational items, and party supplies, with everything from throw pillows to balloons to Christmas ornaments, as well as the occasional food item such as hot chocolate.

The merchandise changes, meaning that customers will find what they call "surprising deals" along with seasonal specials and limited-time items.

While Dollar General is "under $1," everything at Popshelf sells for $5 or less.

They also have a fun, festive, vaguely upscale atmosphere, with a pastel blue-and-purple logo and cute type treatment, in which the O is capitalized, a la pOpshelf. Of course we're not having that here. Cute type treatment is not tolerated on CultureMap.

So far, the stores are located mostly in the suburbs, aimed at suburban women and customers that are younger and wealthier than Dollar General's audience.

Following McKinney, more stores are slated to open in Texas throughout 2022. Nationally, they're talking about opening approximately 1,000 stores by 2025.

Dollar General operates more than 17,000 stores in 46 states, selling both private brands and other brand names such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo.