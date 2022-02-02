If the idea of celebrating the loved ones in your life is giving you heart eyes, direct that enthusiasm to Inwood Village.

The mixed-use, open-air destination has Valentine's Day victories at every turn, from lovely gifts to romantic date night ideas to Galentine's outings for your squad.

Gorgeous gifts for him and her

Go the traditional V-Day route with sparkly baubles from Susan Saffron Jewelry and pick up timeless leather goods and apparel from J. Hilburn. Fuel love in the open air with gear from Saint Bernard, or relax with a facial — or gift card for a treatment — from The Face Place.

Feast on love

The way to someone's heart is through their stomach, so reserve a table for two and indulge in a delicious meal at Adelmo's, Mesero, or Rise.



Decadent date ideas

Tap in to your inner romantic all month long by surprising your partner with one — or all! — of these suggestions. Snuggle up and see a movie at Inwood Theater, and be sure to pick up a bouquet from Trader Joe's on the way.

Schedule a relaxing couples massage at Hiatus Spa, then grab a bottle of wine and a box of chocolates from Pogo's for an intimate night at home.

Great times with the gals

Don't forget to shower your friends with love this month, whether that means weekend brunch at Bread Winners or shopping for a cute new outfit together at Liz and Honey.

Plan a group workout at Bar Method, SculptHouse, or Sweat, or detox with infrared therapy at The Ozone Bar.

---

To see the full Inwood Village directory, visit here.