2 new Dallas-area wellness bars serve up treatments for health and hydration

Now that the height of the pandemic has passed (knock on wood), Dallasites are getting back to healthy living and even enhancing their wellness routines.

There's been a recent spate of new fitness centers and med spas to open in the area, and now two health-focused wellness "bars" — one with a familiar name and another making its Texas debut — are here with new options and treatments to try.

The Ozone Bar, a tranquil health and wellness spa that's built a fan following since it debuted in Dallas' Inwood Village in 2020, has opened a second location at The Shops at Legacy North, located at 7300 Lone Star Dr., Plano.

According to a release, the 2,000-square-foot ultramodern facility features 10 private treatment rooms; an array of physician-grade supplements; and a variety of exclusive wellness brands, such as Metagenics, Iconic Candles, Glotrition, Sculptpatch, 1st Phorm, and Patch MD.

But what people really go for are four different sought-after body-contouring treatments, which "focus on improving overall health and wellness by reducing the body’s toxic burden," they say. They are:

HOCATT (sauna with multiple different treatment methods including transdermal ozone, CO2/carbonic acid, far infrared, pure oxygen, red light/color therapy, and microcurrents "to provide a wide range of health benefits")

Ozone Sauna (for "detoxing, increasing circulation, and stimulating blood cells for optimal energy output and nutrient absorption")

Infrared Sauna (for "cell turnover, aiding to combat high blood pressure, cholesterol, weight gain, pain, and more")

DermaShape ("utilizes heat and suction to break up fascia and lactic acid while improving circulation for a healthy lymphatic system; decreases water retention and cellulite")

The new location is open from 10 am-5 pm Monday-Friday, 10 am-4 pm Saturday, and 12:30 pm-4 pm Sunday.

Hydrate IV Bar is a Colorado-based company debuting in Texas at Dallas' Mockingbird Station.

Founded in 2016, Hydrate IV "aims to promote physical and emotional wellness from within through their IV therapy services with a cocktail-style menu that aids illness, wellness, recovery, and beauty," a release says.

Clients can expect a relaxing, spa-like atmosphere (comfy chairs, soothing music) in which to receive their hydrating drip IV therapy from a team of registered nurses who operate under the supervision of a doctor. They'll offer a menu of services for athletic recovery, anti-aging, health and wellness, immunity, and more.

"Best known for their spa’s menu of vitamin-infused IV therapy cocktails, the liter of saline paired with a blend of vitamins helps with a variety of needs, including recovery, jet lag, immunity, athletic performance, anti-aging and general health and wellness," the release says. "By injecting the IV straight into the bloodstream and bypassing the digestive system, your body is able to use the nutrients instantly allowing you to feel the beneficial effects more quickly."

Hydrating IV drip-therapy places are one of the hottest wellness trends of the past few years.

The Mockingbird Station location is aiming for an early June opening date.