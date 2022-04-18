Innovative Dallas medspa turns its laser focus on new Southlake location

A Dallas-based medspa is taking its lasers to the 'burbs: Vitalyc Medspa will open its third area location, at 1071 E. Southlake Blvd. in Southlake's Park Village, on Thursday, April 21.

Known as a luxury wellness destination that features best-in-class equipment and non-invasive treatments that don’t interfere with daily life, Vitalyc offers cutting-edge non-invasive treatments for the face, body, and skin. Their tagline is: "Aging isn’t optional, but aging well is."

Founded by Amir Mortazavi and local hospitality impresario Imran Sheikh in 2019, the first Vitalyc location opened in the Park Cities in July 2020. A second location debuted in Addison in January 2022, and there's one in the works at Fort Worth's University Parks Village, slated to open in September.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Southlake community into our center and restore confidence for our new clients,” says Mortazavi in a news release. “We’re excited to assist all genders in enhancing their natural beauty and improving their overall health through body, face and skin maintenance."

Vitalyc offers treatments for stubborn fat, fine lines and wrinkles, volume loss, sagging skin, poor muscle definition, sun damage, cellulite, and more. Most treatments, including a "lunchtime laser," can take place in less than an hour and require no downtime, they say.

Something called a VISIA Skin Analysis uses state-of-the-art skin imaging technology that compares a client's face, skin, and age to a database of over 5 million other people. The analyses include an aging simulation, post treatment simulations, and statistical analysis to determine what treatments will benefit clients the most.

“You would never have knee surgery without an MRI beforehand, right? So why would you do the same when it comes to your face?," Mortazavi said at the opening of the first Dallas spa. "We wanted there to be science behind every treatment, which is why we have invested in the most advanced technology to monitor your progress and outcomes.”

Facial plastic surgeon Demetri Arnaoutakis and aesthetic nurse practitioner Taylor Siemens lead the staff of highly trained professionals at Vitalyc. The spa caters to both women and men, and memberships are available.

Mortazavi created the Vitalyc after his own journey to improve his appearance and health. He got the idea for a spa after a holiday weight gain prompted him to try CoolSculpting at his wife’s doctor’s office, he says. In total, Vitalyc plans to open at least 15 medspas throughout Texas.

A Vitalyc app creates an “Uber-like experience” that enables mobile communication, booking, and patient education, they say. It also allows clients to monitor treatment progress and check out using a contactless mobile experience.

The new Southlake location will be open 8 am-7 pm Monday through Thursday, 8 am-6 pm Friday, 10 am-6 pm Saturday, and Sunday by appointment only.

Southlake Vitalyc will host a grand opening event starting at 6 pm April 21 featuring raffle giveaways, catering from Muchachos restaurant, and a "claw machine” filled with free treatments like Botox, CoolSculpting and more, so guests can take a shot at grabbing complimentary services during the celebration.. They'll also be launching an exclusive Southlake Dragons Membership offer.

"We look forward to celebrating our grand opening with everyone and can’t wait to give away some of our amazing packages," Mortazavi says.