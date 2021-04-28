Dallas fashionistas, there's a new boutique coming this summer to the The Plaza at Preston Center and it promises to inspire joy — even in the dressing room.

Called Evereve, it's the third Dallas-Fort Worth location of the popular brand. Previous locations opened in 2017 in Southlake Town Square and the Shops at Clearfork.

When she was a new mom, co-founder Megan Tamte went shopping and ended up in the dressing room feeling overwhelmed and all alone. That moment inspired her to reimagine the retail experience — how it could be everything that day wasn't — and eventually became the foundation for when she and husband Mike opened Evereve in 2004.

From casual-cool tops and dresses to foundation denim and chic accessories (including shoes upon shoes), the options are modern and versatile with just the right amount of edge.

Shoppers can also expect warm and welcoming service, leading to dressing room experiences that only inspire tears of joy. Evereve's styling services are also highly prized, and you can gather additional styling ideas on the brand's website.

The company also prioritizes giving back, with 15 percent of all evereve.com proceeds going to the Common Ground Foundation. This nonprofit empowers high school students from under-served communities to become future leaders through programs that focus on character development, social impact, healthy living, technology, financial literacy, creative arts, and global leadership.

The newest location of Evereve will be located between il Bracco and Mal Malouf — keep an eye on Plaza at Preston Center's social media channels for opening updates.

While you wait for the new store's debut, freshen up your spring wardrobe with visits to the center's other fashion boutiques.

From Betty Reiter's luxe European sportswear to Carla Martinengo Boutique's high-end designer trends, the flattering yet practical fashions of Ruti to the couture ballgowns of Nardos, there's a style and a store for every type of woman.

Discover classic suits and separates at Carlisle Etcetera, custom shirts and blazers from Double R, the newest trends at Mel Crews, and the young and fun fashions of Sophie Grey.

Of course, no one could talk style without mentioning Tootsies. The iconic designer destination has been temporarily displaced due to flooding from the recent winter storm, but its short-term location — just down the street, next to Bachendorf's — is open and welcoming those looking to elevate their ensembles.