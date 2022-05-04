Where to shop in Dallas right now: 11 must-hit stores for Mother's Day and beyond in May

With Mother's Day circled on the calendar Sunday, May 8, we're in serious last-minute shopping territory here. Fortunately, Dallas-area stores are coming to the rescue with special shopping events to help find perfect gifts for moms, grandmas, wives, aunts, daughters, pet mammas, plant mammas, or any mother figures who deserved to be honored. (Don't they all?) But the shopping fun extends well beyond Mother's Day, with plenty of other new stores and product launches to check out around town this month.

Allie + Bess

In time for M-Day gifting, the Dallas-based, women-owned jewelry brand has launched a new Birthstone Collection. The collection features the brand’s signature bracelets, incorporating the unique birthstones for each month into the pieces. They say they envision bracelets not only for Mom, but for grandbabies’ birth months, friends who share the same birth month, siblings, and more; each "Birthstone Dottie" bracelet is $42. Shop the collection here.

Boho Market at The Hill

The Hill shopping center in Lake Highlands welcomes back the Boho Market for a special Mother's Day pop-up one day only, 9 am-2 pm Saturday, May 7. Snag Mom a last-minute gift from a local vendor, including seasonal clothing, timeless accessories, handmade home goods, woodworks, sweet treats, pet products, and more. The event will include live music and spring floral decor. Find it on the courtyard lawn outside of Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, and CAMP.

City Boots

Touted as "Texas-based handmade, top-shelf boots made for the modern cowgirl, the city slicker, and everyone in between," City Boots has expanded into a new location inside the FleaStyle flagship store in Deep Ellum. Founder Lizzy Chesnut Bentley, an SMU alum, opened her first showroom in Fort Worth in 2019, and since its inception, the brand has attracted customers of all walks of life and lifestyles. Find it at 3009 Commerce St., Dallas. Hours are Monday by appointment only; Wednesday-Saturday 11 am-5 pm; closed Sunday. For appointments and more information, contact showroom@cityboots.com or 817-688-9691.

Dr. Barbara Sturm

Dr. Barbara Sturm is launching a new collection for a new clientele: Teens. The Microbiotic Collection, specifically formulated for Gen Z with acne-prone skin, will hit retail shelves at the Highland Park Village store on Thursday, May 5. The collection focuses specifically on balancing more youthful skin by providing teenagers with an accessible regimen of cleansing, moisturizing, and treatment. The line includes a Microbiotic Cleansing Balm, Microbiotic Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Microbiotic Face Cream, and The Ultimate Stinky Pimple Treatment, with prices ranging from $35-$190; find out more here.

Finley Shirts x Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center

Want to get Mom something super personalized? Ahead of Mother's Day, Finley Shirts at Neiman Marcus NorthPark will offer complimentary monogramming from The Monogram Club with a Finley Shirts purchase. It's a very limited event, taking place just 1-4 pm Saturday, May 7. Hosted by mother-daughter duo Cathy Williamson and Beverly Terrell, the special event will also include light bites. It'll take place on level two of Neiman Marcus, and RSVP is not required.

Kendra Scott pop-up at Galleria Dallas

The beloved Texas jeweler will host a special pop-up May 6-8 to capture some of that Mother's Day magic. The company, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, specializes in jewelry featuring natural gemstones. The designer will offer gifts for moms and more — including their popular women’s jewelry, candles, just-launched watches, and their new men’s line. The pop-up shop will be located in front of Sephora on level one. Read about more new stores opening at the Galleria here.

LDT for Dillard's

LDT, founded by Michael and Alex Toccin as a womenswear brand that mixes youthful joy with easy-to-wear and sophisticated styles, has teamed up with department store Dillard's on a collection of exclusive handbags, small leather goods, and eyewear for spring. The accessories, they say, were designed to enhance any outfit and can be worn day-to-night so wearers are always “Styled to a T.” Leather goods range from $128-$348, and sunglasses retail about $80. The line got its official launch in Dallas, but all products are being sold in 85 Dillard’s stores nationwide and online at Dillards.com

Leatherology pop-up at The Conservatory

Children can make their moms a high-quality, personalized gift at a special Leatherology pop-up May 4-7 at The Conservatory Bijoux at Highland Park Village. They'll have the opportunity to make a personalized drawing that can then be stamped into an item of their choice, using the Deboss monogram system. Store hours are 10 am-6 pm.

Macy's Backstage

Grapevine is in for some shopping: A Macy's Backstage store is opening at Grapevine Mills mall, featuring trendy clothes at a discount price. It's opening May 14 as an off-price, on-trend concept that sells quality brands for fashion-loving customers with constantly changing merchandise. It'll sell not only apparel for women, men, and children, but toys, housewares, beauty products, designer handbags, activewear, gifts, and pet supplies. Read more about it in this story.

MorningSave

Bargain shoppers will rejoice that online trailblazer MorningSave, the top-selling flash sale website, has opened its first-ever brick-and-mortar store right here in Plano. Like its online counterpart, they say, the physical store highlights new products and offers deeply discounted savings on an ever-changing assortment of items including home, kitchen, beauty, tech, accessories, and more. Find it at 1701 Preston Road, Plano. Hours are 10 am-7 pm Monday-Saturday, 11 am-6 pm Sunday.

UpWest

Just opened at NorthPark Center on level two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, UpWest offers apparel, sleep, wellness, and home goods. Making their Texas debut in Dallas, UpWest was founded in 2019 as a purpose-driven lifestyle brand that strives to bring comfort to customers' daily lives through content, commerce, and community, they say. They aim to positively impact people and the planet by giving back to those in need and emphasizing sustainability efforts. Read about more new stores coming to NorthPark here.

Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.