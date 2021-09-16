Where to shop in Dallas right now: 8 must-hit stores for September

What is that? A temperature below 90 degrees to work with? It's officially time to break out the fall wardrobe in Dallas. From seriously swoonworthy men's clothing sold at a luxury downtown hotel to feel-good favorites for the entire family at NorthPark Center's new kid on the block, a successful shopping spree can be had, sans sweat.

Faherty

This family-owned brand is bringing its feel-good goods to Dallas and is officially open on level one at NorthPark Center, between Nordstrom and Macy's. With 77 percent of this company's materials made of sustainable fibers like organic cotton, ethically sourced cashmere, recycled polyester, linen, and hemp, shoppers can be confident that a purchase from this store is reducing their carbon footprint.

Fall Market at Shops at Park Lane

Join this North Dallas shopping mainstay for a market showcasing local artisans while the temperatures are picture perfect. Happening the first Saturday of each month through November 6, the markets are packing action between Starbucks and Chipotle. There will also be live music and giveaways on this already fun day.

Gucci

Fans of the storied and lavish fashion house Gucci will be glad to know it has just unveiled a new lifestyle line for those who can’t get enough GG in their life. The new collection, launched September 10, includes house slippers and satin silk pajamas featuring different Gucci House prints; a travel set boasting sleeping masks, pillow, and mules crafted from environmentally sustainable silk and viscose; and more. These new luxe goods can be found in Dallas-area stores or online.

Lele Sadoughi x Lela Rose collaboration

With both of these beautiful brands being led by Dallas natives, it was only a matter of time before the Highland Park Village neighbors created an epic collaboration. Fans can shop a special-edition line featuring Lela Rose prints and fabrics in signature Lele Sadoughi headband styles, launching September 22. Both designers will be at the launch party in Highland Park Village, from 4-6 pm, to celebrate the partnership.

Macy's Backstage

A new location of Macy's Backstage is opening its doors at The Centre at Preston Ridge in Frisco at 11 am Saturday, September 18. Backstage is a newer Macy's concept that sells clothes, housewares, shoes, cosmetics, and other goods at discount prices. The "off-price" concept offers favorite brands at significant savings, with a constantly changing assortment of on-trend merchandise. This is the second Backstage store in the DFW area after its opening at The Village at Allen in May.

Texas Standard

Who knew that you could shop for such snazzy clothes while staycationing at the Omni Dallas? This Austin-based menswear line has launched its fall collection featuring a few new apparel categories, including outerwear, as well as expanded clothing offerings, and seasonal options for the brand’s most popular designs. Highlights include The Borderland Vest ($99.50, sizes S-3XL), Texas Flannel ($114.50, sizes S-3XL), and Tejas Guayaberas ($118.50, sizes S-3XL). Available locally at the Omni in Dallas, as well as Maverick Western Wear and Chieffalo Americana in Fort Worth, J10 Designs in Rockwall, and Local Yokel in McKinney.

The Last Line at Market

This LA-based fine jewelry brand — loved by the likes of Cameron Diaz, Rachel Zoe, and Katy Perry — is the latest line visiting the Highland Park Village store's rotating pop-up space. The company is owned by a husband-and-wife team and prides itself on selling ethically sourced pieces made from 14k gold without the outrageous industry markups. The pop-up opens September 17 and runs through February 2022.

Van Cleef & Arpels

The luxury French jewelry store is finally ready to open its doors in Highland Park Village on September 23. Those who've patiently watched the construction across from Starbucks and next to Trina Turk will be rewarded with a showroom that features everything from watches to engagement rings. A second floor will showcase custom creations in a more comfortable and private atmosphere.