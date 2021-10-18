Where to shop in Dallas right now: 8 must-hit stores for October

Hello to everyone but those who enjoy warm temperatures in October. Only kidding; however, the majority of us are excited to see cooler temps come to Dallas so we can break out the denim, booties, and autumn-colored garb. This month features a variety of shopping experiences, from sprucing up your home with both new and vintage finds to shopping chic, ready-to-wear pieces for a great cause. Grab a pumpkin spice latte, and let's go shopping.

Garde

The third location of this dapper design studio has opened its doors in a 6,000-square-foot space in the Dallas Design District. Founded by Scotti Sitz in 2012, the Los Angeles based brand brings furniture, lighting, tabletop, and jewelry to Dallas shoppers via international designers with a range of style sets.

Hanh Collection

Dallas-based fashion designer, philanthropist, and former style blogger Hanh Merriman recently debuted a ready-to-wear collection with a philanthropic component to aid pandemic relief efforts in Vietnam via the Blue Dragon Children's Foundation. Merriman says the collection is a nod to her Vietnamese culture and features pieces ranging from Áo dài silhouettes to kumquat blossom motifs. Pieces range in price from $300-$1,300. Read more about the line here.

Maison de Mode Pop-Up Shop

This funky design destination is doing Dallas (if only for a couple of weeks). Founded by Amanda Hearst and Hassan Pierre in 2015 for the love of sustainability and fashion, Maison de Mode connects creators, curators, and consumers around the world. The pop-up shop features brands such as such as St. Roche, Marlo Laz, Eleven Six, and Bayou with Love alongside exclusive selections from designers such as Jonathen Cohen and Silvia Tcherassi. It is located next to Dior, open October 18-November 1.

Natuzzi

This Italian brand is bringing innovative design concepts to Uptown in its new McKinney Avenue showroom. The items are designed by Michele Menescardi and feature sophisticated materials with a refined sense of beauty. Each piece — sofas, armchairs, tables, beds, rugs, lighting, and more — is inspired by the natural world and a commitment to harmony and authenticity.

Nordstrom

In time for cooler fall temps, Crafted by Vince, a men’s and women’s pop-up collection of crochet and hand-knit pieces inspired by Vince’s knitwear roots, has popped up at Nordstrom NorthPark through November 14. Pieces include crochet cardigans, ribbed cashmere turtlenecks, cashmere crew, a hand-knit cardigan coat and handbag (both made in Peru), and home accessories. Bonus that every customer receives a Vince Knit Kit with purchase.

Peter Millar

Preppy, well-dressed gentlemen of the Park Cities and beyond have finally gotten what they have been asking for for years. This North Carolina-based brand that specializes in luxury performance sportswear, relaxed seasonal essentials, sophisticated classics, casually refined tailored clothing, and accessories now has a home at Highland Park Village, between Audemars Piguet and Ralph Lauren. Insider tip: the new boutique features a full-service espresso bar serves an exclusive blend from Black & White Coffee Roasters, plus handcrafted chocolates from Videri.

Random Bobbitt Provisions

Fairmont Street in Uptown has a fun new shop to peruse for all things vintage. Owned by husband-and-wife team Randy and Paula Sadler, this sophomore project follows a second-hand boutique venture in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The couple draws on their different taste to bring a wider selection of atypical finds including souvenirs, electronics, music equipment, clothing, and more. Read more about this new shop here.

UNOde50

Located on level one near Nordstrom in NorthPark Center, this Spanish handcrafted jewelry brand is now open just in time to snag something sparkly for the holidays. Although it originally got its name from only creating 50 handmade units of each piece, the brand's popularity has encouraged it to offer more than 50 pieces of each style. All are handmade in Madrid with an antiallergic process that loyal customers appreciate.