Louis Vuitton unveils new NorthPark Dallas store that's a work of art

Louis Vuitton fans just received an extra gift this holiday shopping season — a glittering, newly renovated store at Dallas' NorthPark Center. Located on level one next to Nike, the boutique opened Saturday, November 14, after being under construction since early spring.

Beyond carrying the women's and men's ready-to-wear collections, jewelry, leather goods, fragrance, and accessories that LV shoppers covet, the store itself — encompassing more than 10,000 square feet — is a work of art.

They've specifically designed it as a destination, a place to look around with wonder while you're contemplating an overnight bag purchase.

"The significantly expanded store incorporates unique art and design elements, using innovative materials and architectural approaches that simultaneously reference the House's rich history and renowned craftsmanship while carefully integrating ultra-modern components," the company touts in a release. "The new store provides clients with a unique shopping experience surrounded by specially curated works of art, furniture, and historical objects sourced from Louis Vuitton's rich archive."

Among the artworks on display are montages by Todd Eberle; a piece by Anish Kapoor; and a James Turrell photograph of his installation "Akhob," from Louis Vuitton Las Vegas City Center. Vintage furniture pieces include designs by Carlo Scarpa, SUPEREGO, Federico Munari, and Carlo Mollino.

More highlights of the artful redesign include:

A grand entry featuring a central galley of stone flanked by hardwood floors.

Illuminated ceilings throughout, mimicking skylights, while a wood ceiling hangs over the men's area.

A canopy of Concertina Shades by Raw Edges from the Louis Vuitton Objets Nomades collection that hovers above a watches & jewelry display.

A dedicated women's ready-to-wear space, marked by a double height ceiling with floor-to-ceiling windows and clerestory windows on opposing sides.

Five suspended Mandalas by Zanellato/Bortotto, which create a stunning Objets Nomades showcase.

A private VIP area with a window visually connecting it to an outdoor space. The store opens to CenterPark Garden.

The new store's hours are 10 am-8 pm Monday-Saturday and 12 pm-6 pm Sunday.

Louis Vuitton is also participating in the NorthPark To-Go curbside shopping program, with pickup in the South Blue Lot. More information here.