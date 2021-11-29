Gifting your loved ones jewelry for the holidays isn't a new idea, but giving them exquisite pieces from Talia certainly is.

Designer, dedicated mother, wife, and girl-boss entrepreneur Tal Man believes what we choose to wear defines us, so by co-creating your own jewelry, you can define yourself.

The upscale brand encourages its wearers to "co-create" their pieces, with customizable charms that tell a story that is uniquely their own.

Tal founded Talia to help women express themselves through personal style, and to provide a unique outlet for everyday creativity. These high-quality, interchangeable pieces let you reassemble along with your mood, look, and occasion.

Here are five fine-jewelry gift ideas from Talia for this holiday season:

Heart on Fire pendant, 3 charms set, $275

Regal ruby-colored CZs and classic crystals go from boardroom to ballroom thanks to three different lengths of "souls," which control the length of the pendant. A 20-inch, 925 sterling silver chain is also included.

Roses in Bloom pendant, 3 charms set, $205

Ravishing rose gold vermeil over sterling silver meets crystals and a pearlized enamel dome. Change up the pendant's length with three different souls on the 20-inch silver chain.

Sweet Like Honey pendant, 3 charms set, $215

Black, white, and yellow cubic zirconia evoke a sunny bumblebee, which can be long and elegant or compact and plump depending on which length of the three included souls you choose to wear.

Floating on Cloud Nine pendant, 3 charms set, $175

Sparkling crystals, pearlized enamel, and rose gold vermeil create a Faberge egg-like silhouette, all construct out of recycled 925 sterling silver.

Limited edition set, 9 charms essential kit, $475

Mix and match to your heart's content with these versatile pieces, which include jade, crystals, natural agate stone, and enamel over sterling silver, plus three souls and the 20-inch chain.

Co-create your own Talia piece online or visit the limited-time holiday pop-up at Diamonds Direct Dallas (8127 Preston Rd.) through December 31. Shop for this perfect holiday gift with promo code GiftGuide15 and get 15 percent off either in-store or online at mytalia.com.