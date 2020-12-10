Where to shop in Dallas right now: 9 must-hit stores for December

You've likely done some damage to your holiday shopping lists by now, but if not, don't panic. Here's a well-rounded list for whomever you are gifting this holiday season — complete with perfect presents for your child, best friend, or the one you want to meet under the mistletoe. Note that many stores still offer curbside pickup for those who'd rather shop it safe. Merry shopping!

Bisette's The Box

Bradley Agather and Eden Delaune of Fort Worth, owners of Bisette gifting service, recently launched a holiday pop-up shop online that aims to help give the perfect gift. Called The Box, it offers a selection of unique gifts for the home sourced from all over the world, with options ranging from monogrammed napkins to a vintage Gucci ice bucket or a beautiful Mahjong set; prices run $16 to $1,000. Visitors can shop curated collections like "Cocktail Hour collection" (bar tools and glassware), "Game Night" collection (gorgeous table games), and "Seasonal Supper" (items for entertaining). Shop The Box here.

Bell'Invito

Is there any other time of the year besides Christmas that reminds you to invest in beautiful stationery, cards, and invitations? Dallas' paper authority has partnered with Bernard Maisner for the ultimate holiday collaboration. This is Maisner's first collab with a fellow stationer, and both parties are debuting their first holiday items, to be followed by wedding in both ready-to-share and bespoke options in January 2021.

Camp

In addition to a long list of virtual programming, kiddo-centric Camp is creating a pop-up cabin at the Stonebriar Centre this holiday season. This is a prime opportunity to shop core products for sale. The Dallas store is also donating 500 toys to The Junior Achievement of Dallas and needs local kids' help. Children can drop a toy in the vault in exchange for a kindness coin. They can use their coin to play a giant Plinko game in addition to showing holiday spirit by writing notes on the vault.

Go Easy

A self-care shop created with women in mind? We're listening. This new Bishop Arts boutique has goodies like CBD oil, lotions, skin care products, smoking accessories, and more. They also just launched 10 gift sets ranging from $60 to $160, available online. This shop is stacked with things that help to alleviate anxiety, and there's no better time for that than the holidays. And if the result manages the other stresses and messes of our lives? Even better.

Hadleigh's Field Shop

This is for the huntsman (or woman) in your life who wants to elevate their look while they're in the field. Think handmade Italian boots, gun gases, and most notably the custom shooting suits. Our personal favorite? The Glenplaid Newsboy Cap ($395), which would look equally handsome on a hunt or during a relaxing afternoon, while sipping scotch at The Mansion Bar.

Eataly

You've probably heard by now that this famous Italian market and restaurant group opened this week in Dallas' NorthPark Center. It caters to lovers of all things pizza, pasta, cheese, and wine. At 46,000 square feet, this Italian emporium has three restaurants and all of the ingredients you could ever imagine to create the perfect Mediterranean meal from start to finish. Don't miss the chance to enjoy a post-shopping Aperol spritz at Terra, the rooftop restaurant.

Louis Vuitton

Shopping is always more fun in beautiful spaces. NorthPark Center's Louis Vuitton just received a shiny new look on level one next to Nike. This 10,000-square-foot boutique carries men's and women's ready-to-wear, jewelry, leather goods, fragrance, and other accessories. Are you an art lover? You'll swoon for this space that features work by Todd Eberle, Anish Kapoor, and James Turrell.

Perk

Highland Park native Annie Combs used the pandemic pause in her senior year at TCU last spring to launch Perk, a concierge gifting service. She will assemble gift baskets or boxes for clients throughout Dallas-Fort Worth and deliver them in person, without contact. Gift baskets can include items like the recipient's favorite bottle of wine or spirits paired with glasses, candies, high-end candles, or even fresh flowers. Or just tell her you want "Dallas Cowboys" as a theme, and she'll put together some ideas. Gifts can range from about $40 to $400, and delivery in Dallas is free. Orders can be placed through Perk's Instagram page, by messaging @enjoytheperk.

This Same Sky at SEPT Studios

This Same Sky is a new Dallas-based slow fashion, artisan-centered, rotating collection of personal and home accessories. Their launch line consists of hand-printed, one-of-a-kind scarves from Jaipur in India. They will be popping up for a shopping event at SEPT Studios in Trinity Groves from 12-6 pm Saturday, December 12. Guests will be able to shop the brand's inaugural line of scarves and will get to meet the founder, Sofiya Deva. Find it at 2900 Herbert St., #4102, Dallas.