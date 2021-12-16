Craig Ranch Fitness and Spa in McKinney gets lifeline from Life Time

A major fitness facility in McKinney has changed hands: Craig Ranch Fitness & Spa, which experienced tough times during the pandemic, has been purchased by Life Time Group Holdings, Inc., the Minnesota-based chain of health clubs, who will open a new 100,000-square-foot Life Time athletic resort destination in its place.

Craig Ranch opened in 2007 as part of the 80-acre mixed-used Craig Ranch development in McKinney, where it served the surrounding residential community. It was a state-of-the-art facility with cedar lockers in the locker room, fresh ice water stations, individual TVs on the cardio machines, a 50-meter heated pool, and even machines that extracted water from your swimsuit.

Like every other health club, it suffered a big downturn during 2020 due to the pandemic, as people fled public spaces. They closed in spring 2020, then reopened in July 2020 but with a smaller base of customers, even after building four new pickleball courts. Fricking Peloton.

Craig Ranch ultimately closed on November 20, which it announced on its website:

We are pleased to share that we have entered into an agreement to sell the property to Life Time, the nation’s premier healthy lifestyle brand, after the club’s operations have been discontinued. That said, we will discontinue operations of Craig Ranch Fitness and Spa effective November 20, 2021. Life Time plans an extensive multi-million-dollar renovation of this building that will extend into next year, after which it will open as Life Time, an incredible, high-end, luxury resort committed to empowering a healthy, happy life for the entire family.

According to a release, Life Time will enact a multimillion-dollar renovation that includes expanding its footprint from 80,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet.

This will be the 12th Life Time in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and it will open following the early 2022 opening of Life Time Frisco.

Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch will offer a Kids Academy and tween programs, studio group exercise classes, group and 1:1 personal training. Highlights include:

Ultimate boutique destination with dedicated studios for barre, cardio and strength group classes, indoor cycling, Pilates and yoga

State-of-the art cardio, strength and functional training equipment

Designated space for Life Time's signature small group training programs—GTX, Alpha and Ultra Fit

Eight pickleball courts and a tennis court

Outdoor resort experience with a 50-meter outdoor pool, lounge seating and more

Full-service LifeCafe and LifeSpa massage services

"Life Time has a 30-year track record of building and operating large-scale wellness destinations including greenfield sites, mall re-developments, and vertical residential projects as well as growth opportunities through strategic acquisitions in highly desirable areas." said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Chief Property Development Officer. "Craig Ranch is a great community and we're excited to expand our Life Time footprint deeper into the McKinney-Allen area and serve even more families on their healthy way of life journeys.