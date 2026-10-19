Shopping list
6 new tenants add fitness, food, and fashion to the Inwood Village mix
Oct 19, 2026 | 11:42 am
Photo courtesy of Inwood Village
An always-evolving North Dallas shopping destination will welcome a half dozen new tenants. A fitness studio, home retailer, three boutiques, and a cozy East Coast-inspired restaurant will add to Inwood Village's lineup of shopping and dining experiences.
“As we welcome these new tenants, we’re expanding the variety of experiences available to our guests and reinforcing Inwood Village’s role as a vibrant hub for the surrounding community,” says Corinne Hoffman, vice president at L&B Realty Advisors, in a release.
The six newcomers (with provided descriptions) are:
- Charlie’s
Vandelay Hospitality Group will debut Charlie's in the former Adelmo’s Ristorante space. In partnership with Bob Sambol (Bob’s Steak and Chophouse), Charlie’s is being designed to feel like a true neighborhood gathering place similar to the East Coast eateries the veteran restaurateur knew in his youth. True to the nostalgic vibe, the restaurant will not offer reservations online, but only the old-fashioned way, by phone.
- Lake Pajamas
Founded in 2014 in Savannah, Georgia, Lake Pajamas has luxurious sleepwear, loungewear, and everyday essentials for the whole family in store. The brand offers soft fabrics and everything from classic pajama sets to cozy robes and matching family collections. Its November opening makes Lake a new destination for thoughtful gifts this gifting season.
- LiftHer
LiftHer will offer strength training for women via personalized, small-group fitness sessions designed to build confidence and lasting results. The women-only studio combines professional coaching with progressive strength programming in an intimate setting. Members will have access to dedicated equipment, individualized guidance, and a like-minded community. Women new to lifting or looking to take training to the next level can get stronger through education, accountability, and a welcoming environment, representatives say.
- Buru
Founded in 2013, Buru blends fashion and function in its stylish, comfy, versatile women’s clothing. Manufactured with busy women in mind, the brand’s colorful prints and elevated silhouettes result in pieces that transition from daily life to special occasions — statement dresses to polished wardrobe staples and everything in between. The line is designed to help women feel comfortable and effortlessly put together, they say.
- Ball and Buck
Men’s clothing and accessories are the focus of Ball and Buck, an outdoor lifestyle brand founded in 2008 that merges American craftsmanship and sporting tradition, promotional materials say. Pieces embody rugged functionality and are designed to be worn hard, improve with age, and last generations. Ball and Buck adheres to a domestic manufacturing and quality-over-quantity philosophy.
- Rejuvenation
Heritage‑inspired and quality-focused pieces are the soul of Rejuvenation, a Portland‑based home furnishings brand. Originally rooted in architectural salvage, the brand now designs and manufactures many of its lighting fixtures in the U.S., blending classic forms with enduring craftsmanship, a press release says. Its Inwood Village location will showcase lighting, hardware, furniture, handpicked vintage pieces, and textiles.