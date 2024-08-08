Fitness News
8 new studios and spas in Dallas-Fort Worth to get fit and gorgeous
Dallas is state-of-the-art when it comes to fitness, beauty, and the pursuit of physical perfection. We have high-end gyms, massage boutiques, Botox centers, lasers, and pretty people options galore.
Here are eight new places and programs to get your beauty treatment on:
Body20
"Fitness" studio founded in Austin just opened its seventh DFW location at The Shops at Highland Village. They use EMS — electro-muscle stimulation — a technology that claims to burn calories, reduce cellulite, tone up, and build lean muscle without you having to pick up a weight or use traditional gym equipment. Workouts include strength and cardio training. Memberships start at $200 a month. This is the seventh location in the Dallas area.
Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa
Premier luxury health and fitness destination in Fort Worth has launch a new Reformer Pilates offering. With Reformer pilates, you perform on a reformer machine rather than on a mat. It's said to be extra helpful for people who've recently had an injury, and is a safe but challenging workout for people of all fitness levels. Classes are led by fitness buff Florence Brewer and are 60 minutes long, for $60.
Life Time
Upscale fitness chain — although they dropped the "Fitness" from their name — just opened a location in Westlake, at 2902 Sam School Rd. The two-story 110,000-square-foot space features an expansive workout floor, indoor & outdoor pools with a water slide, a kids academy, seven pickleball courts, a fast-casual LifeCafe, a full-service LifeSpa, and well-appointed locker rooms. Classes include yoga, pilates, dance, strength training, and stretch recovery. Membership fees start at $259 for full access to amenities. This is Life Time’s 33rd location in Texas.
Nood Wax and Sugar
Woman-owned business offering several hair removal services for women and men just opened a new location in Bishop Arts at 736 W. Davis St.; they also have locations in Austin and Fort Worth. It’s a wax and sugaring concept with brow waxing, henna brows, body waxing, and Brazilian wax. This boutique is designed with a brightly-colored, quirky interior with plenty of mermaid imagery. Prices range from $5 for nose waxing to $60 for eyebrow lamination.
The Now Massage
Boutique therapeutic spa just opened a location in Las Colinas at 5228 N. O'Connor Blvd. #120. It features Swedish and sports massages, plus various balms and heat therapy. Fees range from $60 for 25 minutes to $150 for 80 minutes; memberships start at $75 for a monthly 50-minute massage. This is the chain's eighth location in DFW.
OrangeTwist
Beauty and skin care center just opened its third DFW location in The Shops at Highland Village where it provides non-invasive treatments for body and face, including laser hair removal, CoolSculpting, and botox. A membership program offers discounts; memberships start at $99.
Squeeze Massage
App-based massage concept founded in California by the founders of Drybar recently opened a location in Prosper at 220 S. Preston Rd. #20. There are eight private massage suites and a relaxation zone with a “stress-ball wall.” They serve complimentary hot tea, infused water, and healthy snacks. Guests can schedule and pay for massages through an app without making a call. Prices range from $95 for a monthly membership to $159 for a single 80-minute massage.
Training Mate
Fitness studio founded by former Australian rugby professional and celebrity trainer Luke Milton specializes in high-intensity interval training (HIIT), which has become a bit of a buzzword in fitness circles. Training Mate — which has two Dallas locations at 4823 Bryan St. and 3858 Oak Lawn Ave. #430 — offers five classes that blend cardio, strength, and functional exercises in a group environment. The facilities include lockers and showers on-site. Single classes start at $29; an unlimited three-class membership is $259 with no signup fee.