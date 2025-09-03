Where to Shop
Where to shop in Dallas: 12 must-visit new boutiques for September
Fall is always a brisk time for openings, and September 2025 falls right in line with that trend, with an eye-popping 11 new shops and boutiques that have just opened or are about to, plus one jeweler with new collections. These are an especially eclectic mix: from indie boutiques to a celebrity watch partnership to a leading name in travel gear.
Here's where to shop in Dallas for September:
Blue Nile
NorthPark Center location of this Seattle-based jewelry store chain has new collections in store: The Bezel collection featuring diamond necklaces, earrings, and bracelets in a bezel setting; the Illusion collection featuring diamonds banded in gold; Mini Half Tennis Bracelets are available in five cuts: Round, Oval, Pear, Emerald and Marquise, with a paperclip chain that makes it easy to adjust length; and the Initials collection features letter-of-the-alphabet designs.
Cherie Lane
Stylish-yet-affordable fashion boutique just opened in Richardson at 2701 Custer Pkwy. #706, from whizkid entrepreneur Abby Lane, who started the business as an online venture while in college. It's gone so well that she ended up quitting her full-time job to open this brick-and-mortar storefront. The store sells dresses, tops, and shorts from brand names like Alden Adair, in sunshine-bright colors and patterns. Right now, they're doing an entire Gameday collection of college-themed shifts and tops embellished with sequins.
Elites Boutique
Small chain began in Venezuela in 2010, bringing bold style to women's fashion. Today, Elites Boutique has three stores in Venezuela and one in Dallas now open at 18110 Midway Rd. They have dresses, skirts, jeans, cargo pants, blouses, sweaters, and crop tops, done in flirty, body-conscious styles — sexy yet classy, and priced well below $100.
Greg Norman Collection
Newly opened at the Allen Premium Outlets, the Greg Norman Collection, featuring performance golf-inspired apparel for men and women. Greg Norman Collections was founded in 1992 and inspired by golf professional Greg Norman himself. The collection is designed with a unique blend of performance, luxury, and style, featuring zipped tops, shorts, skorts, and polo shirts in sleek pastels and prints.
Jones Road
Four-year-old beauty brand created by makeup artist Bobbi Brown just opened its first store in Dallas (and second in Texas) at 3230 Knox St. #100 — the 10th for the chain, joining Austin, New Jersey, Manhattan, Brooklyn, East Hampton, Palm Beach and Chicago. Jones. The 1,300-square-foot store features the brand’s collection of clean, high-grade formulations, including makeup, skincare, and tools, as well as Dallas-exclusive merchandise and limited-edition kits. The store will double as an experiential beauty boutique with six stations for makeup applications (with advance booking available); Jones Road Dallas will also host live events.
Miller Westby
Dallas-based fashion boutique founded in 2018 is best known for its classic American sportshirts, made with Italian fabrics in beautiful muted checks and faded denim, sold in top men’s stores across the country. Now they'll be found at the brand's new storefront in Hillside Village at 6465 Mockingbird Ln. #318, along with a selection of men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, and lifestyle pieces. The Hillside Village store will carry both Miller Westby as well as complementary brands, many locally owned, including Johnnie-O, Martin Dingman, Paige, Rye 51, and Vuori. The store's grand opening will take place on Friday, September 5.
Necoa
Korean home goods brand redefining water filtration as a lifestyle appliance opened its second North Texas showroom at The Parks Mall at Arlington, following the original location which opened at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco in April. Necoa’s flagship product is the Smart Water Purifier, featuring customizable temperature settings, precise water control, and a filter-monitoring system, designed to enhance the beauty and wellness of sophisticated, modern homes.
Nick Jonas x Fossil Collection
Jonas brother Nick Jonas, a watch enthusiast whose first watch was a Fossil, has teamed with the company on a nostalgic new "Machine Luxe" collection, with seven watches and two watch rings. The Machine Luxe Sunray Dial watches are available in Blue Vignette and Gold-Toned, featuring finely etched lines that fan out from the center of the dial to create a radiant sunray texture. The Blue Vignette paired with a brown croc-embossed leather strap was a personal request by Jonas, echoing a treasured piece from his own collection. The rings are $150; the watches range from $220 to $350.
Signature Collectibles
Signature Collectibles Signature Collectibles is a 25-year-old small business specializing in autographed memorabilia and custom framing which recently opened a retail store and frame shop at the Allen Premium Outlets. specializes in authentic autographed memorabilia and expert custom framing. This is where to get your favorite Dallas Cowboys player's jersey, pressed behind glass and framed, along with a signed photo of the player in action on the field.
Travelpro
Luggage brand recently opened at the Allen Premium Outlets was founded by a professional pilot, who created the original Rollaboard - the first upright rolling luggage for himself and his fellow crew members. Travelpro luggage is carried by crews from over 90 airlines worldwide. From handles that can handle overuse, the toughest wheels and protective wheel housings to corner armor, skid guards, and heavy duty zippers, they are serious about durability.
Varley
Contemporary "athleisure" chain has opened a retail location at NorthPark Center, the fifth for the brand. Founded in 2012 by husband-and-wife Ben and Lara Mead, Varley designs workout-friendly activewear such as half-zip sweaters, running shorts & leggings, that can also be worn off-duty as athleisure. At just under 3,000 sqare feet, the NorthPark Center store presents the complete Varley offering: from bestselling DoubleSoft sets — a super-slouchy line of separates that combine comfort with elegance — to outerwear to accessories, priced from $100 to $150.
Warby Parker The Shops at Highland Village
Eyewear chain just opened a new location at The Shops at Highland Village, an upscale outdoor shopping center halfway to Denton, going into a former Lucy Voss clothing store at 4131 Deer Creek, Suite #120. The location will carry the brand’s full optical and sunglass assortment, third-party contact lenses, accessories, in-store eye exams. and will stock the new Fall 2025 collection. This is the ninth Warby Parker location in DFW.