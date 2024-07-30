Designer News
NY designer Oscar de la Renta to open only Texas pop-up shop in Dallas
A New York luxury brand beloved by brides is doing a pop-up shop in Dallas: Oscar de la Renta will initiate a retail residency at Highland Park Village, Dallas’ open-air shopping and dining center, in the fall, at 105 Highland Park Village.
According to a release, this will mark the brand’s only standalone retail residency in Texas.
Oscar de la Renta once had a store in NorthPark Center, since closed, and there are also stores in Dallas that sell Oscar de la Renta merchandise, such as Stanley Korshak, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Neiman Marcus.
Oscar de la Renta encompasses women's ready-to-wear as well as accessories, bridal, childrenswear, fragrance, and home goods. They currently have stores in New York, Los Angeles, and Costa Mesa, plus locations abroad. Separately, they have bridal outposts embedded within other stores such as Casa de Novia, a bridal boutique in Houston.
The Highland Park Village shop will feature ready-to-wear styles and accessories, including a full assortment of Oscar de la Renta’s Fall 2024 Collection.
Eveningwear and leather handbags will also be sold, and in November, the store will host a bridal trunk show featuring the fall 2025 Bridal Collection, releasing just a month prior.
Oscar de la Renta CEO Alex Bolen says in a statement that it's the beginning of a beautiful friendship, or words to that effect.
“Having admired the unique shopping destination at Highland Park Village for many years, we eagerly anticipate the opening of our pop-up—and hope this marks the beginning of a long relationship with the Highland Park Village community,” Bolen says.
Oscar de la Renta joins other recent HPV additions including American luxury fashion line Khaite and French luxury fashion brand Chloé, which are also slated to open fall 2024.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Oscar de la Renta to Highland Park Village this fall,” said Stephen Summers of Highland Park Village. “This esteemed, quintessential brand is the perfect fit for our customer, a fashion House that sets the standard for elegant and elevated dressing. Oscar de la Renta is a great addition to the collection of world class brands we have at the Village.”