New menswear shop from controversial KC Chiefs player to open in Dallas
A men's suit shop co-founded by an NFL player is opening in the Lower Greenville area of Dallas: Called Shepherd's, it's a made-to-measure men's tailoring brand opening its doors at 5622 Bell Ave., in late February.
According to a release, Shepherd's was co-founded in 2023 by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, along with partners Chris Cottrell, Nathan Price, and Austin Wright. Dallas is the first store outside of their hometown of Kansas City.
Shepherd's offers made-to-measure, custom-fit suits, jackets, shirts, trousers, and outerwear, the likes of which "have been worn around the world, from the White House to the Vatican and from the red carpet to walking down the aisle," the release says.
But it's not his suits worn at the Vatican for which Butker is best-known by non-Chiefs fans. It's the attention he garnered when, at a 2024 Commencement ceremony at Benedictine College, he gave a speech that was widely considered to be anti-gay and sexist. It criticized Pride Month, DEI, abortion rights, COVID-19 lockdowns, and most notably, encouraged women to be homemakers rather than to use their degrees in the workplace.
"I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you, how many of you are sitting here now about to cross the stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you're going to get in your career," he told the graduating class. "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world. But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world....I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."
The speech sparked memes and drew worldwide criticism, including from fellow Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and a legion of Taylor Swift fans. Butker stood by his comments.
But anyway, back to that men's store.
"Shepherd's is excited to be bringing on one of America's leading fitters in made-to-measure menswear for the new Dallas location, Curtis Newkirk," says the release. "His sartorial prowess is highly anticipated among Shepherd's customers residing in Dallas and surrounding areas, as they will now be able to be consulted and fitted by him on-site. With nearly a decade of experience in luxury menswear, Newkirk brings a refined eye for perfect fit and careful craftsmanship."
Newkirk's background spans custom tailoring, fabric selection, and wardrobe curation. Standing 6-foot-7 himself, Newkirk promises to provide garments that combine technical accuracy with polished, timeless style.
"Working with clients ranging from business professionals to professional athletes, Newkirk is known for his ability to translate a man's lifestyle, proportions, and preferences into garments that feel both elevated and effortless," the release says.
The new Dallas shop will feature an extensive fabric library with thousands of options from the world's best mills, they say.
The Dallas Shepherd's store will host a grand opening event Saturday, February 28 from 10 am-6 pm. The store will be open to the public to tour and browse their offerings.