State Fair News
Adidas to release limited-edition shoe with State Fair of Texas theme
Adidas is putting out a sneaker with a State Fair of Texas theme. According to a release, the shoe company is partnering with Hibbett, the athletic-inspired clothing chain, on a blue-and-white shoe dubbed the “State Fair” Superstar.
The shoe which will have a limited-edition run of 1,320 pairs, and will cost $100, both for the adult version and a kids version.
Design elements that are said to invoke "feelings and images of the State Fair" include a Dallas star, Dubrae belt buckle, corndog on the inside right shoe, a Ferris wheel on the inside left shoe, and a Texas state silhouette on the bottom sole of both shoes.
"It was wonderful to be able to tell an authentic Dallas story on Superstar with Hibbett,” said Tamara Griffin, Senior Category Merchandiser, North America, SMUs/Exclusives, adidas. ”Hibbett has a lot of doors in Dallas and it’s going to be fun to see a rollout like this that celebrates community, especially during the Texas State Fair.”
Hibbett buyer Drake Carroll — who partnered with Adidas on the collaboration — says that “The State Fair of Texas is woven into the fabric of Dallas and this Superstar celebrates that tradition in a bold, authentic way."
One presumes the shoe has received a sign-off from the State Fair of Texas, who can be turfy with their logo and name, but the release does not say.
The “State Fair” Superstars will also be available at 34 stores throughout Dallas-Fort Worth and online at Hibbett while supplies last.
The public will get a first in-person look at the gender-inclusive adult and kid sneakers, during a community event taking place on September 20, celebrating the launch.
The “State Fair” Superstar celebration will take place at the Hibbett store located at 1441 Robert B. Cullum Blvd., Dallas from 2 pm to 8 pm with festivities, giveaways, Texas-themed cowboy hats, DIY bolo ties, sheriff badges, Superstar sneaker mechanical bull-style rides, hoops, ring toss, music, promotions and more, along with “State Fair” Superstar try-ons and availability for purchase.