Shopping News
Where to shop in Dallas right now: 6 new stores to check out for June
The June edition of Where to Shop, CultureMap Dallas ' monthly roundup of new shops and hot sales has a little of everything: buzzy new designer boutique, museum shop, thrift store, and furniture boutique that graduated from online to brick-and-mortar. There's also a new cheerleaders collection and a major tile sale.
Here's where to shop in Dallas for June 2025:
Billy Reid
Texas fashion designer has opened a boutique in Dallas at 1902 N. Henderson Ave., in the former Knot Standard space. Reid is known for his carefully crafted clothing and accessories embodying lived-in luxury, with high-quality fabrics and unexpected detailing. Reid says that the space will allow them to combine their main collection and custom clothing efforts under one roof. They carry men’s and women’s clothing, including men’s polos and trousers, dresses, blazers, plus travel bags, belts, and cotton twill ball caps.
Casa Bella Decor
Luxury home furniture boutique is now open in Melissa at 3210 Milrany Ln. #300. After eight years as an online store, this is the brand's first physical showroom with items like bedding, chairs, patio furniture, and nightstands. They carry home goods and furniture brands such as Barefoot Dream, Farmhouse Fresh, Rowe Furniture, and Voluspa Candles. There are also complimentary design consultations available.
Daltile
Dallas-based company — the largest manufacturer and marketer of tile in the U.S. — has launched a summer sale highlighting "Made in the USA" products with up to 40 percent off American-made tile collections on 36 lines ranging from ultra-trendy Artcrafted colored glass tiles to the wood look of Acreage to the convincing faux marble of Marble Attache. Daltile products are distributed through 260-plus company-owned sales service centers, stone slab yards, design studios, and independent flooring retailers, searchable online. The sale runs through August 31.
Frontiers of Flight Museum store Thomas Garza
Frontiers of Flight Museum store
There's a museum store now open inside Frontiers of Flight Museum, at 6911 Lemmon Ave. near Dallas Love Field. The store is a 1,400-square-foot space with Frontiers of Flight merchandise, interactive STEM kits, aviation-themed books, art prints, and toys, plus candles, apparel, and jewelry from local makers chosen to reflect the innovation that defines the museum. Located right inside the museum’s lobby, it's open to the public, no ticket required.
Goodwill Carrollton
Goodwill's newest location is a state-of-the-art store and donation drop-off center which opened on June 5 in a former Big Lots. This store is the non-profit's 19th location in its eight-county service area and represents Goodwill's mission-integrated social enterprise that is dedicated to helping people with barriers recognize and reach their full potential through the power of a job.
LoveShackFancy
Cotton Incorporated and LoveShackFancy have partnered with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders on an "America's Sweetheart" all-cotton 28-piece collection featuring frilly print and gingham sundresses, American flag sweatshirts, and a line of skirts, dresses, and tops embroidered with cherries. The brands will host a tailgate party at LoveShackFancy’s Dallas boutique (at 29 Highland Park Village) on June 21, that includes a meet & greet with two of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.