The sad hour has come for this sunny Bishop Arts Dallas boutique to close

After almost two years in business, the sun is setting on Magic Hour, a unique vintage and handmade goods shop in Dallas' Bishop Arts shopping district.

Owner Molly Mathias says she simply couldn't make the brick-and-mortar work after the pandemic and will transition to be an online-only boutique. The final day will come sometime in late August, she says.

Her second Bishop Arts retail concept, Go Easy, will remain open.

“We are thankful for our time in Oak Cliff and the community that has supported us and the artists we have brought to Dallas," Mathias says through a spokeswoman. "This past 18 months, living in a global pandemic, has been hard for us like so many other small businesses. We made this hard decision so we can focus on our personal lives and have more time to focus on our other concept, Go Easy."

Molly Mathias and her mother and co-owner, Mary Ann Mathias, opened the Magic Hour flagship, 250 N. Bishop Ave. #130, in November 2019, after owning a storefront on Tyler Street in Oak Cliff for a year-and-a-half.

The name, “Magic Hour,” nods to the hours after sunrise and before sunset, when lighting is considered ideal for photography.

The owners carefully source and select the boutique's art and home decor, jewelry, pantry items, and more.

“I travel all over the globe looking for inspiration,” Molly Mathias, the store's creative director and buyer, told CultureMap last year. “It’s a constant process. I love finding a new maker or artist and cultivating a relationship with them. It’s all worth it when I see a customer fall in love with a beautiful handmade piece.”

After finding success in Bishop Arts, they expanded with a second location at the bustling new Grandscape complex in The Colony in March 2020. But COVID-19 hit at the exact same time, and that location closed a few months after opening.

Mathias is still very much in the retail game. She opened Go Easy, a unique shop selling feelgood items for women, at 250 N. Bishop Ave., #150, in November 2020. She opened a Houston location of Go Easy on June 11 in the buzzy M-K-T development in The Heights.

And she teases that Magic Hour might just be closing for the time being, saying, "This isn't a goodbye forever, just a goodbye for now."