Best Buy to open its 3rd Texas outdoor furniture store Yardbird in Frisco

A new outdoor furniture brand from Best Buy is coming to Dallas: Called Yardbird, it's a chain founded in Minnesota that's opening a retail showroom in Frisco, at the Center at Preston Ridge, a center that is also home to a Best Buy store. Aww, that's sweet.

According to a release, the store will open in August.

The release did not give an address and a PR person said she could not provide the address until "later in the day," but fortunately the address can be found other places online: It'll be at 3231 Preston Rd. #3, which was previously a clothing store called Avenue.

Yardbird positions itself as selling high quality outdoor furniture "at a fraction of the industry standard." They're also known for making furniture using recycled plastic collected from beaches, waterways, and highly susceptible locations in the Philippines.

Not to be confused with Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, the Miami-based Southern restaurant chain, Yardbird's merchandise includes patio sets, outdoor furniture, pillows, umbrellas, fire tables, and all-weather covers.

They opened their first store in Minneapolis in 2018 and were subsequently acquired by Best Buy in 2021 as a way for Best Buy to expand its outdoor living collection. They've opened showrooms in Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Detroit, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Kansas City.

"Showrooms" because you can't actually buy anything that's at the store. You can look and touch, and place your order which is then delivered.

They made their Texas debut May 2022, with locations in Austin and Houston.

Jay Dillon, who co-founded Yardbird in 2017 with his father Bob Dillon, expresses confidence in Texans' interest in their sustainable mission, and that may be the case in Austin and Houston.

But Dallas-Fort Worth is not the most eco-friendly-minded metroplex. Hopefully DFW will welcome Yardbird more enthusiastically than it did TreeHouse, the last eco-forward showroom concept which in 2017 opened locations at The Hill on Walnut Hill Lane and in Plano, then closed in 2018.

"We chose to make a substantial investment in Texas with our latest showrooms because the community shares our passion for high design, sustainability, and the outdoors," says Jay in a statement. "They also face the same issues I did when looking for outdoor furniture: exorbitant prices, long wait times, and a lack of environmentally friendly product options."