House for sale in NE Dallas has glorious glossy pink '50s bathroom
There's a cool '50s house for sale in northeast Dallas with an epic original tile bathroom. The house is at 10217 Estacado Dr., in the Reinhardt neighborhood, just east of Casa Linda Plaza and White Rock Lake and all the good East Dallas things.
Built in 1952, it has 1,379 square feet — pretty good size for a '52 house — with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, and an attached one-car garage. It's listed for $329,500 by Ashley Beane of Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.
"Fall in love with timeless mid-century charm in this light-filled 3-bedroom, 1-bath home, located on a tree-lined East Dallas street!" the listing says.
There are well-maintained hardwood floors throughout the living areas, while an extra-spacious kitchen features a garden window, Corian countertops, and a Bosch dishwasher. Recent updates include a new HVAC system installed in 2024 and an Ecobee smart thermostat.
The living room has an L-shaped picture window that's on the corner — a nice touch. French doors open from the dining room to a sunroom-utility area which holds the washer dryer and could be used for hobbies or extra storage.
The listing makes no mention of the bathroom but it is a stunner, with original pink tile and maroon trim, in perfect glossy condition. It has a pedestal sink and a long, extended counter in pink tile; cabinets with glass knobs; plus an original gas wall heater. The floor is probably updated because it looks pretty new, but it has a retro vibe that matches the era.
Harming this bathroom in any way would surely be a felony offense.
Real estate listings sometimes say things like "the house has been respectfully updated" but then you'll see the updates, and they'll be 100 percent modern looking.
But this house actually is respectfully updated, with some clever, thoughful touches. For example, the kitchen has a black & white checkerboard ceramic tile floor — a modern homage to the 50's-style black & white diner type floor. The handles on the cabinets are a crescent '50s curvy design. They also kept the scalloped edging along the cabinet edges, but the cabinets are painted white so it acts as a quiet little wink.
They kept other signature touches like the sweet little bookshelf room divider between the living room and the dining room, a trademark of that era; and the little built-in wall phone stand in the hallway.
They also did not paint the exterior brick which is a beautiful ruddy red, with a neat little geometric pattern in the way the bricks were laid around the edges. That stuff always ends up looking cheap when the brick is painted.
They also kept the original ornate iron support beam on the front porch — much more elegant than the fugly squat wooden beams that bad flippers have been in the habit of replacing them with.
Cute little bookshelf room divider between the living room and the dining room at 10217 Estacado Dr.10217 Estacado