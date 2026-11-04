Your Expert Guide
Tapestry: Custom homes shaped by nature in Frisco
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.
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Some master-planned communities are built around golf courses or town centers. Tapestry, a custom-home community in Frisco, was built around nature itself — and that vision is exactly what drew Tracy Graham and her team at The Graham Group to it.
"What drew us to Tapestry was the vision behind it," says Graham. "It's unlike anything else in North Texas, from the architecture and natural landscape to the truly custom homes. As a team focused on luxury real estate, we immediately saw something special here and an opportunity to help tell the story of this incredible community."
The numbers behind that vision are striking: four creeks, three ponds, more than 600 mature native trees, and a full third of the community's land dedicated to open space. The nearby Taychas Hike & Bike Trail extends that outdoor lifestyle even further.
"What we love about Tapestry is how connected to nature it feels while still being in Frisco," Graham says. "The homes bring that same connection indoors through floor-to-ceiling glass, private gardens, courtyards, and living roofs. The architecture is contemporary, but natural materials and greenery give it warmth. It appeals to people who appreciate thoughtful design and want a quieter setting with Frisco's dining, shopping, and everyday conveniences close by."
There's a fitting design pedigree behind the community, too. Tapestry and Windmills Craftworks in The Colony come from the same company, Total Environment. One is a residential community and the other brings together acclaimed artists, global cuisine, and craft beer, but both reflect the same attention to architecture, craftsmanship, and how people experience a space.
At the center of it all is the community's can't-miss piece of public art: Wishing on a Bird, a sculpture by artist Dimpy Menon that celebrates connection to nature. Surrounded by Tapestry's trees and greenery, it captures a moment between people and the natural world, and reflects the same connection that shapes the homes and the neighborhood. As the community's own tagline puts it: "From the landscape to the last detail, a home built around you."
Graham offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in and around Tapestry in Frisco. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
Frisco has no shortage of great places to eat, drink, and enjoy a night out. A few favorites include Hudson House for martinis, oysters, and a lively happy hour; Lombardi Cucina Italiana for beautiful Italian cuisine and an upscale atmosphere; Musume at The Star for sushi, Japanese-inspired dishes, and cocktails; Dee Lincoln Prime for steak, sushi, and an elevated dinner experience; and Bottled in Bond for craft cocktails and a fun evening atmosphere.
In the Rail District, The Heritage Table serves charming, locally inspired dining, while Kinzo offers an intimate, chef-driven sushi experience. Trick Rider at Omni PGA Frisco delivers an upscale steakhouse and supper-club feel.
Just minutes away at Grandscape, Windmills Craftworks is another must-try, combining great food, craft beer, and cocktails with live music in a truly unique setting.
Where to play
Frisco makes it easy to balance an active lifestyle with a little time to unwind. Spend the day at PGA Frisco, where you can play The Swing par-3 course, putt on The Dance Floor, enjoy the restaurants and entertainment in the PGA District, or relax with a spa day at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa.
Catch a Frisco RoughRiders baseball game at Riders Field, experience an FC Dallas match at Toyota Stadium, or explore The Star, home of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters with shopping, dining, and entertainment.
For something a little slower paced, stroll through Kaleidoscope Park, explore the shops and local charm of the Frisco Rail District, or spend an afternoon walking the trails and enjoying the green space at Frisco Commons Park. With golf, professional sports, beautiful parks, shopping, spas, and entertainment all nearby, there's always somewhere to play — or simply relax — in Frisco.
What to see
Step back in time at the Frisco Heritage Center, where historic homes, a one-room schoolhouse, chapel, steam locomotive, and museum tell the story of Frisco's early days.
Explore the National Soccer Hall of Fame at Toyota Stadium, or visit the Frisco Discovery Center, home to art galleries, the National Videogame Museum, and TrainTopia's impressive model railroad collection.
Art lovers can discover one of Frisco's hidden gems at the Texas Sculpture Garden at HALL Park, featuring contemporary works by Texas artists throughout a beautiful outdoor setting.
Take a walk through Frisco Square to discover public art and sculptures, then explore the Rail District for a glimpse of Frisco's historic character.
Where to live
Tapestry is a community of truly custom homes. While select spec homes are available, buyers can also work directly with the community's in-house architects and designers to shape a home around how they live. From layouts and materials to cabinetry, lighting, and custom furniture, the Tapestry team guides homeowners through the entire design and build process — and even designs and makes all of the furniture and built-ins itself, so the home and its furnishings are considered together.
One of the most special things about living at Tapestry is that the team stays on site. "The same team that builds your home is there to care for it years later, bringing a deep understanding of its design, materials, and systems," Graham explains. That ongoing relationship means homeowners have a familiar team to turn to, with care that continues long after move-in.
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Tracy Graham and The Graham Group of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty specialize in luxury real estate in Tapestry and throughout North Texas. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email tapestry@briggsfreeman, or call 214-353-6650. Follow along on Instagram @tracysellsdallas and on Facebook.