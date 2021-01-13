Where to eat in Dallas right now: 5 restaurants to get healthy dishes

Trying to eat healthy when the New Year arrives is kind of a cliche.

Does everyone do it because publications like CultureMap Dallas post stories about eating healthy? Or is there a swelling momentum that occurs, and CultureMap Dallas is simply reporting the news?

Let's go with Option B — that we're filling a need by listing a few healthy options one might want to order in Dallas during January. Performing a useful service. Come on, work with us on this.

Even if it weren't January, eating healthy is a good goal any month of the year.

For this month's Where to Eat, we offer five healthy options:

Cheba Hut

Sandwich shop in Deep Ellum is better known for its marijuana theme than for being a healthy place to eat, and there are certainly no shortage of stoner munchies from this Colorado-based chain. But they also have salads and sub sandwiches that are well made, with good-quality ingredients. The Silver Haze sub, for example, has hummus, banana peppers, spring mix lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, cucumber, mushshrooms, black olives, and Swiss cheese. During January, they're sponsoring a do-gooder pomotion that gives 10 cents back to DFW for every dollar you spend, as well as a mobile game that provides bonus loyalty points for free grub and gear.

Crisp & Green

Minnesota-based fast-casual restaurant offering healthy fare just opened its first Texas location on January 12 at 6565 Hillcrest Ave. in University Park. Dallas has certainly seen its share of salady chains come through town, but Crisp & Green is a promising newcomer with some ambitious ingredients including brown rice, quinoa, and arugula. Arugula on a menu is always a good sign. In addition to salads, they do grain bowls, great kids' meals, and smoothies. The chain is expanding nationally in 2021, and that expansion started in Dallas, yay us.

Foxtrot Market

Foxtrot is as much a foodie convenience store as it is a restaurant. If you're lucky enough to live within their delivery zone (they have two locations, in Uptown and University Park), you can get all sorts of upscale staples delivered. They also have prepared meals including the Harvest Grain bowl with chicken, brown rice, kale, sweet potato, celery root, goat cheese, poached apple, and toasted almond with a cider glaze. They have nice salads such as a vegetarian falafel salad and a Caesar with chicken. And they're doing non-alcoholic cocktails for "dry January," is that really even a thing? Order online at foxtrotco.com.

Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms is the California-based gourmet sandwich shop chain that made its Dallas debut in March 2020. They do sandwiches and salads, but made with fine-dining ingredients and techniques. For example, their banh mi has slivered carrots that are snappy-crisp and feel like they just came in from the farm, and their decadent "vegan" Reuben, featuring vegan corned beef from Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli, was one of our Top 5 Tastes for 2020. There's a new menu for the New Year, with the showpiece dish being the roasted mushroom shawarma wrap, with shawarma-spiced roasted oyster mushrooms, grape tomatoes, red onions, cilantro-jalapeno hummus, cucumber, Romaine, spicy zhoug sauce, and garlic yogurt sauce in a panini-pressed whole wheat tortilla. Chef Jamie Oliver has a video on this. Wow-ee.

ThaiBinh's

Cute indie restaurant in DeSoto is mostly a one-man band, serving stellar Thai food, but with plant-based alternatives instead of meat. For example, their pad Thai has choice of vegan chicken, oyster mushrooms, or tofu with rice noodles, carrots, broccoli, and bean sprouts in tamarind sauce, topped with crushed peanuts and green onions. For the New Year, they're featuring Spicy Broccoli Basil Fried Rice and new Vegan Coconut Ice Cream & Red Velvet Cupcake desserts from @delightfulsweetsbymary. They have new hours: lunch from 12-3:30 pm, and dinner from 5-7 pm.