Market News
Foxtrot Café & Market is ready to reopen 2 locations in Dallas
All (shoppers) hail the return of Foxtrot, the upscale market chain, which is reopening two locations in Dallas. According to a release, the two shops re-opening are at 3130 Knox St, and in University Park, at 6565 Hillcrest Ave. They'll reopen in January.
Their reopening follows an abrupt system-wide closure that took place in April, when their parent company declared bankruptcy. The locations were subsequently acquired by a group led by chain co-founder Mike LaVitola, who is reviving the concept.
There are currently five locations in the Chicago area, where the company was headquartered.
The Dallas stores will reintroduce customer favorites, including their gummies and gummy mixes, while showcasing products from small and local makers.
A refreshed menu will feature made-fresh-daily options like panini sandwiches, salads, and bowls for lunch, complemented by an array of baked cookies.
They'll also upgrade their selection of breakfast tacos in a collaboration with a local artisan still to be announced, to bring an expanded selection to the menu. New options will include borracho bean, brisket guisado, and grilled veggie tacos.
"We are delighted to welcome our Dallas neighbors back to our newly reopened locations on Knox Street and in Snider Plaza, University Park," says Foxtrot co-founder Taylor Bloom, who is also a Dallas native.
Foxtrot made its debut in Dallas in 2019, opening a location at 2822 McKinney Ave., then went on to open three more locations including Greenville Avenue, Knox Street, and Hillcrest Avenue, where they built a following for breakfast tacos and coffee.
The McKinney Avenue location has since been taken over by Berkley’s Market, the not-dissimilar Dallas-based neighborhood market known for gourmet goods. Berkley's also has a flagship location on Knox, at 3300 Knox St., which they opened in 2023.