5 fun new restaurants that have opened in Dallas since the New Year

The year 2021 is moving along at a hectic pace with January practically behind us and more new Dallas restaurants openings than we can count. There's a fine-dining spot in downtown Dallas, new BBQ in Plano, new Asian in Addison, and a bakery opening in Dallas' Knox District.

These restaurants are no fluke; close to 100 restaurants that we already know about are set to open this spring, which you can track on this list.

Here's 5 new restaurants that have opened around Dallas since January 1:

Burnt BBQ & Tacos

New restaurant in Plano combines two of Texas' top cuisines: BBQ and tacos. Burnt is from Brett Curtis (The Dock food truck, and Dock Local) and pitmaster Tim Halls, both culinary school attendees. Their not-so-ordinary menu includes Prime quality smoked brisket crusted in coffee grounds; baby-back ribs with BBQ citrus marinade; and sausage with roasted poblano. You can also get the meats rolled into a taco, topped with sauces such as avocado crema and ancho mole. One unique offering is their Navajo taco, served on the trendy puffy Navajo bread, as much a flatbread as it is a taco. Located at 2929 Custer Rd. #302D, the restaurant seats 25, but they anticipate being primarily to-go, especially while COVID-19 lingers.

Hawthorn

New restaurant at the AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas features seafood, steaks, and sushi, both classic and modern. Dishes include rotisserie huli huli pheasant, rosemary grilled jumbo shrimp, miso black cod, ancho coco Colorado rack of lamb, and a filet flight. The bar features creative cocktails such as an organic skinny hawthorn berry margarita and a "mayhew" Singapore sling, plus juices and a big wine list. Located in the Whitacre Tower building at 211 S. Akard St., Hawthorn is from the Aphelia Restaurant Group (Oak, Pakpao Thai, El Bolero).

Sabaidee

Sweet family-run Asian restaurant featuring Lao & Thai cuisine chain specializes in home-style cooking, with lovingly prepared delicacies such as sticky rice, short riblets, Lao spicy sausage, wings, and green papaya salad. Their Pad See Ew with wide, flat rice noodles in a sweet sauce studded with carrots, broccoli, and egg, are particularly satisfying. They now have a new location by Addison, at 5365 Spring Valley Rd. at Montfort Drive, north of Galleria Dallas. It's a little smaller than their other three locations on Lemmon Avenue, Rowlett, and Prosper, and offers a brisk takeout business.

The Trove

This newly opened spot in Oak Cliff at 320 W. 7th St. is a truly unique concept combining gemstone-themed cocktails with a selection of jewelry and a lounge experience. Their subhead is "lounge - jewelry - tapas." The drinks are designed to be visually appealing, like jewels. They also have cheese boards and exotic bites such as "black esquite," made with yellow corn & huitlacoche. The jewelry is from their sibling, Ely Artisans Jewelry, featuring beautiful colored gemstones set in distinctive, ornate rings, necklaces, and earrings.

Village Baking

One of Dallas' most beloved artisan bakeries has opened a new location in the Knox District, at 4539 Travis St., at the intersection of Knox, in the small building next to the former 7-Eleven that was once a florist and most recently a Parachute store. This joins their storefront on Lower Greenville, which reliably draws lines in the mornings for its croissants and pastries, as well as a wholesale outlet located in the Design District.