Nostalgic burger joint with burgers & inside-out buns heads for Allen

A burger concept known for its stacked burgers is opening a new location: Wayback Burgers, a Connecticut-based chain that specializes in burgers and milkshakes, will open a restaurant in Allen, at 380 E. Bethany Dr., in a new little strip center just east of US-75.

According to a release, it'll open in summer 2022.

Wayback Burgers was founded in 1991 in Newark, Delaware. This will be the 14th location in Texas, and the fifth in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining Irving, Frisco, Murphy, and Fort Worth. At one point, they had a location in Dallas on Midway Road, but that has since closed.

Wayback Burgers offers a variety of burgers available as a single patty or double patties. The Cheeeesy is a fan favorite, with two beef patties and four slices of melted American cheese sandwiched between an inverted, grilled, and buttered bun. Yes, they turn the puffy side of the bun to the inside, and have the flattened part on the outside. So nutty.

For their milkshakes, they use Blue Bunny ice cream, which is at least better than Blue Bell.

It's not just burgers. Other items on the menu include:

cheesesteaks

chicken sandwiches

veggie burgers

Impossible Burgers

chicken tenders

salads and sides, including fries, onion rings and mac & cheese bites

The local franchisee is Zalak Patel, who says he was drawn to the chain's creativity.

"As a cooking enthusiast, I have always appreciated the creativity Wayback Burgers brings to its menu, especially with its seasonal limited time offers and I can’t wait to share the Wayback Burgers experience with the Allen community,” Patel says.

The Allen shop will have 1937 square feet, with a dine-in option and a modernized kitchen visible through glass windows that allows diners to see their food as it is prepared.

A variety of seating options will include upholstered banquettes, booths, and floating and community tables; they'll also sell Wayback Burgers merchandise and branded apparel.