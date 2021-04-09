I love Juice Bar adds North Dallas to its get-healthy list of locations

Juice is headed for North Dallas with the arrival of I Love Juice Bar, opening in Hillcrest Village at 6959 Arapaho Rd. on Friday, April 16.

I Love Juice Bar has 32 locations across the U.S., mostly in the south: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.

That includes five so far in the DFW area: Allen, Lakewood, McKinney, Flower Mound, and Park Lane/Dallas. Hillcrest Village will be the sixth.

According to a release, the owners are Brittney and John Zuffinetti, who are longtime members of the I Love Juice Bar family, having opened their first location in 2016; they own the locations in McKinney and Allen.

"We can't wait to introduce the Hillcrest Village area to I Love Juice Bar’s products and mission," Brittney says. "Our favorite thing about I Love Juice Bar is that we make enjoying an intimidating concept like juicing easy, approachable and most importantly - delicious."

While juices and smoothies are their menu centerpiece, I Love Juice Bar is also known for having a diverse menu that goes beyond the usual juice joint.

The brand recently refreshed its menu, adding new flavors to its lineup of juices, smoothies, and bowls made fresh daily with 100 percent whole fruits and vegetables, and without added sugars, dairy, ice, syrups, or artificial additives.

Juice Bar Hillcrest Village will be open Monday-Friday from 7 am-7 pm, Saturday 8:30 am-6 pm, and Sunday 10 am-5 pm.

On opening day, they'll host a celebration with $5 smoothies, music, family-friendly activities, and a ribbon cutting with the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 pm.